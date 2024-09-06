The second week of the 2024 QLD Cup finals will take place this weekend as they look to advance to next week and slowly make their way towards the Grand Final in a few weeks times.

Dolphins feeder teams Redcliffe Dolphins and Central Queensland Capras will face off on Saturday and include players such as Valynce Te Whare, Edrick Lee, and Anthony Milford.

This will be followed on Sunday by a match between the Sunshine Coast Falcons - Melbourne Storm feeder team - and the PNG Hunters, who represent an entire nation.

Redcliffe Dolphins vs Central Queensland Capras

The third-place Redcliffe Dolphins will take on the sixth-place Central Queensland Capras at Kayo Stadium, Redcliffe on Saturday at 17:10 (AEST).

Redcliffe Dolphins

1. Michael McGrath

2. William Dobson

3. Steven Numambo

4. Valynce Te Whare

5. LJ Nonu

6. Latrell Siegwalt

7. Joshua James

8. Tray Lolesio

9. Harrison Graham

10. Jackson Frei

11. Aublix Tawha

12. Jaron Purcell

13. Max Bailey (c)

Interchange

14. John Fineanganofo

15. Jarrett Boland

16. Nathan Watts

17. TBA

Central Queensland Capras

1. Blake Moore

2. Bob Tenza

3. Cooper Marshall

4. Kurtis Farr

5. Edrick Lee

6. Anthony Milford

7. Jack Madden (c)

8. Tyler Szepanowski

9. Trey Brown

10. Ryan Jackson

11. Larson Dale-Doyle

12. Zev John

13. Kurt Donoghoe

Interchange

14. Aaron Moore

15. Aaron Teroi

16. Harrison Leonard

17. Khaiya Waiembi

Sunshine Coast Falcons vs PNG Hunters

The fourth-place Sunshine Coast Falcons will take on the fifth-place PNG Hunters on Sunday at Sunshine Coast Stadium. Sunshine Coast at 14:10 (AEST).

Sunshine Coast Falcons

In: Patrice Siolo

Out: Cruz Lasike, Louis Geraghty

1. Zacariah Miles

2. Ammaron Gudgeon

3. Taine Couper

4. Harrison McIndoe

5. Scott Galeano

6. Luke Polselli

7. Cody Hunter

10. Caius Faatilli

9. Kyle Paterson

18. Patrice Solo

11. TBA

12. Thallon Peters

13. Sam Burns (c)

Interchange

14. Danny Heenan

15. Jamie Hill

16. Javvier Pitovao

17. Kaelb Sutton

PNG Hunters

In: Jordan Pat, Valentine Richard

Out: Gairo Voro, Joshua Mire

1. Sanny Wabo

2. Brandon Nima

3. Elijah Roltinga

4. Robert Mathias

5. Solo Wane

6. Joshua Lau

7. Jamie Mavoko

8. Valentine Richard

9. Judah Rimbu

10. Koso Bandi

11. Whallan Tau-Loi

12. Benji Kot

13. Ila Alu (c)

Interchange

14. Finley Glare

15. Junior Talin

16. Jordan Pat

17. Junior Rio