The second week of the 2024 QLD Cup finals will take place this weekend as they look to advance to next week and slowly make their way towards the Grand Final in a few weeks times.
Dolphins feeder teams Redcliffe Dolphins and Central Queensland Capras will face off on Saturday and include players such as Valynce Te Whare, Edrick Lee, and Anthony Milford.
This will be followed on Sunday by a match between the Sunshine Coast Falcons - Melbourne Storm feeder team - and the PNG Hunters, who represent an entire nation.
Redcliffe Dolphins vs Central Queensland Capras
The third-place Redcliffe Dolphins will take on the sixth-place Central Queensland Capras at Kayo Stadium, Redcliffe on Saturday at 17:10 (AEST).
Redcliffe Dolphins
1. Michael McGrath
2. William Dobson
3. Steven Numambo
4. Valynce Te Whare
5. LJ Nonu
6. Latrell Siegwalt
7. Joshua James
8. Tray Lolesio
9. Harrison Graham
10. Jackson Frei
11. Aublix Tawha
12. Jaron Purcell
13. Max Bailey (c)
Interchange
14. John Fineanganofo
15. Jarrett Boland
16. Nathan Watts
17. TBA
Central Queensland Capras
1. Blake Moore
2. Bob Tenza
3. Cooper Marshall
4. Kurtis Farr
5. Edrick Lee
6. Anthony Milford
7. Jack Madden (c)
8. Tyler Szepanowski
9. Trey Brown
10. Ryan Jackson
11. Larson Dale-Doyle
12. Zev John
13. Kurt Donoghoe
Interchange
14. Aaron Moore
15. Aaron Teroi
16. Harrison Leonard
17. Khaiya Waiembi
Sunshine Coast Falcons vs PNG Hunters
The fourth-place Sunshine Coast Falcons will take on the fifth-place PNG Hunters on Sunday at Sunshine Coast Stadium. Sunshine Coast at 14:10 (AEST).
Sunshine Coast Falcons
In: Patrice Siolo
Out: Cruz Lasike, Louis Geraghty
1. Zacariah Miles
2. Ammaron Gudgeon
3. Taine Couper
4. Harrison McIndoe
5. Scott Galeano
6. Luke Polselli
7. Cody Hunter
10. Caius Faatilli
9. Kyle Paterson
18. Patrice Solo
11. TBA
12. Thallon Peters
13. Sam Burns (c)
Interchange
14. Danny Heenan
15. Jamie Hill
16. Javvier Pitovao
17. Kaelb Sutton
PNG Hunters
In: Jordan Pat, Valentine Richard
Out: Gairo Voro, Joshua Mire
1. Sanny Wabo
2. Brandon Nima
3. Elijah Roltinga
4. Robert Mathias
5. Solo Wane
6. Joshua Lau
7. Jamie Mavoko
8. Valentine Richard
9. Judah Rimbu
10. Koso Bandi
11. Whallan Tau-Loi
12. Benji Kot
13. Ila Alu (c)
Interchange
14. Finley Glare
15. Junior Talin
16. Jordan Pat
17. Junior Rio