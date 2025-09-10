The QLD Cup will enter the second week of the finals this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists and changes in the Queensland competition.

Townsville Blackhawks vs Redclife Dolphins

Townsville Blackhawks

1. Declan Dowson 2. Dudley Dotoi 3. Mckenzie Baker 4. Robbie Storey 5. Kalifa Faifai Loa 6. Jack Campagnolo 7. Bailey Biondi-Odo 8. Joshua Stuckey 9. Jayden Hodges 10. James Tamou 11. Edward Hampson 12. Tyrone Gunn-James 13. Isaiah Latu

Interchange: 14. Matthew Wright 15. Jayden Sharp 16. Kaiden Lahrs 17. Jackson Owen

Redcliffe Dolphins

1. Zachariah Miles 2. William Dobson 3. Will Partridge 4. Max Feagai 5. Nat McGavin 6. Dantoray Lui 7. Joshua James 8. Josh Allen 9. Jordan Plath 10. Tray Lolesio 11. Jaron Purcell 12. Tom Opacic 13. Sheldon Pitama

Interchange: 14. Karl Oloapu 15. Max Bailey 16. Jack Johnson 17. LJ Nonu

Wynnum Manly Seagulls vs Ipswich Jets

Wynnum Manly Seagulls

1. Ben Farr 2. Ronald Philitoga 3. Tieran Ross 4. Delouise Hoeter 5. Garry Tuilekutu 6. Liam Sutton 7. Jock Madden 8. Joshua Coric 9. Cameron Bukowski 10. Jordan Grant 11. Ethan Malt 12. Luke Gale 13. Jamie Hill

Interchange: 14. Chaz Jarvis 15. Nathan Ward 16. Toni Tupouniua 17. Cooper Roberts

Ipswich Jets

1. Declan Haydon 2. Jonathon Reuben 3. Luke Maddaford 4. Rashaun Denny 5. Ken Maumalo 6. Connor Broadhurst 7. Dion Teaupa 8. Paterika Vaivai 9. Oliver Pascoe 10. Blake Lenehan 11. Arama Hau 12. Nicholas Halalilo 13. Zac Hetherington

Interchange: 14. Oskar Bryant 15. Corey Ross 16. Ben Liyou 17. Brandon Clarke