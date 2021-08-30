Embattled Bulldogs playmaker Lachlan Lewis may be forced to search for other employment options should the NRL take measures to block him earning a new deal within the competition.

Lewis, 25, was sensationally stood down by the Dogs last week after he was caught trying to sell a speaker on eBay.

The stolen item was said to be a gift to the club from the league.

Although the impending wooden spooners had already released a statement last Friday night in the wake of Lewis' theft, Channel Nine league reporter Danny Weidler claimed that the Queensland-born back is set to face further scrutiny after damning footage of the event was found.

Speaking on Tuesday morning, Weidler was at a loss as to why a high paid contemporary player would see a need to pilfer a gifted product.

“When you hear about it you think ‘what the hell’,” Weidler said.

“Lachlan Lewis is on $450,000 why is he taking a sound bar? I wish it wasn’t serious but I think the NRL are taking it seriously.

“There’s CCTV with Lachlan Lewis in the hotel with a hood on and a mask on his face taking this thing."

The veteran scribe claimed that although there was no denying Lewis' involvement, the half could be saved by the fact that the stolen item was never actually purchased by an outside party.

“The only thing that’s maybe saving him from further drama is that the transaction never went through, there was no exchange of goods," Weidler continued.

Having been stood down by Canterbury, Lewis is currently said to be seeking a contract elsewhere in the league. However, Weidler believed that the baby faced Bulldog was unlikely to find many suitors for his services.

“He’s off contract and at the moment I don’t know if he’s getting a new club,” Weidler said in finality.

“Even if he does the NRL might not register a contract for him given what’s happened, that’s how seriously they’re taking it.

“If Latrell was the biggest on field story, this is the wackiest, it’s bizarre. It’s the last thing that club needed after Adam Elliott.”

The Lewis-less Bulldogs are set to complete their dismal 2021 campaign against Wests on Sunday afternoon, with the former powerhouse having already sewn up their first spoon since 2008, after claiming just a pair of wins so far this season.