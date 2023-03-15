The Brisbane Broncos have lost star winger Corey Oates for 6-8 weeks as the winger recovers from a fractured jaw, opening the door for Jesse Arthars, yet leaving a gigantic hole in the Broncos outfit.

Oates was on the receiving end of a Scott Drinkwater shoulder charge as he attempted to score an early-second-half try, leaving the Cowboys' fullback sin-binned and suspended for three weeks, while the Brisbane winger will sit out two months.

While he was their leading try-scorer last season with a career-high 20 tries, Oates' metres out of his own end leaves big shoes for Arthars to fill, however skipper Adam Reynolds is confident the fill-in flank will deliver.

"We probably lose the set starts like Oatesy gives us but Jesse does a fantastic job of that as well," Reynolds told AAP.

"He has got a different way he approaches the game. He finds space in behind the ruck and is a ball of energy out there.

"(Oates) had a fantastic season last year and was probably our best player. He showed that in round one and the part he played (against the Cowboys).

"He is such a crucial part of our team. He is safe under the high ball, safe in defence and gets our sets started with those tough carries. "We have some depth to fill in while he is away." While losing Oates did sour the 28-16 victory over 'little brother' North Queensland, the club debut of Reece Walsh was a key takeaway, giving Brisbane a new prong in their attack. Playing with a talented custodian is nothing new for Reynolds, who played alongside Greg Inglis and Latrell Mitchell during his Redfern days. But whereas they're hulking, physical fullbacks, Walsh is as silky and smooth as Billy Madison's conditioner, giving the veteran halfback a new skillset to play with. "I have had some pretty good fullbacks in my time but there is something special about Walshy," Reynolds continued. "He's a young kid still and still learning the game. He is a student of the game and always looking for ways to get better. "It is encouraging signs from a young kid. A lot of young kids these days as soon as they get away from footy they forget about it. "It shows his hunger and desire in his performance. It is not new to us. We see it day-in and day-out at training." Walsh will line-up at the back against for Brisbane this weekend, and will be joined in the back three by Arthars as the side looks to go 3-0, hosting St George Illawarra on Saturday night.