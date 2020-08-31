Prince Harry has revealed that he intends to get son Archie to play rugby league while living in the US, as reported by The Daily Mail.

The 35-year-old spoke to volunteers and staff for the Rugby Football League from his new $20 million home in Santa Barbara, California.

Harry laughed at how it was “impossible” to find a rugby ball in America, but would teach his son how to play it, nonetheless.

“What I need is a few mini rugby balls that I can get Archie involved with the game … I’ve got a little bit of space outside which we’re fortunate enough to have,” he said.

“I need to get him playing some rugby league, but I am unbelievably fortunate and grateful to have outdoor space and see my son outside as I know so many people haven’t had that chance in the last five months.”

The Duke and his wife Megan Markle famously stepped down from their active royal roles in January this year to focus on raising their son.

But despite turning away from public duties, the Prince still aims to do more philanthropic work in the future, with Archie being his “number one priority” for the moment.

He also acknowledged the impact that COVID-induced lockdowns have had on people’s mental wellbeing, with some having no access to space to play sport.

“You may be fine, you may have a garden, you may have a space, you may be feeling wow this is really hard, but take that moment and go ‘wow, if it’s hard for me, how must it be for other people as well’.”

Harry has said that he would be going back to the UK next year for the Rugby League World Cup, scheduled for October next year.