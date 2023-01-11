MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 19: Katy Ottio of Papua New Guinea is congratulated by team mates as they wait for a referee decison on a try during the 2017 Rugby League World Cup Quarter Final match between England and Papua New Guinea Kumuls at AAMI Park on November 19, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

The Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, will use his speech on Thursday to declare his support behind a Papua New Guinean side in the NRL as the PM looks to strengthen Australia's bond with the nation.

Currently in PNG, Albanese is backing the nation to gain a license and join the NRL in the near future, using Australia and Papua New Guinea's shared love of rugby league during his speech to their parliament.

“Today I affirm my view that I want to see a PNG-based, Pacific Islander team compete in the National Rugby League competition,” he is expected to say, according to Fox Sports.

“Sport is such a genuine and powerful way of building strong and lasting ties between our peoples, at a code and club and community and family level."

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 18: Edene Gebbie of Papua New Guinea makes a break during the round 1 Rugby League World Cup 9s match between USA and Papua New Guinea at Bankwest Stadium on October 18, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brett Hemmings/Getty Images)

The move would likely spark the introduction of a Pasifika team in the NRL as opposed to a solely PNG outfit, meaning they'd combine alongside the likes of Fiji, Tonga, Samoa and the Cook Islands to form a side.

Having watched State of Origin alongside Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister, James Marape, helped the duo form a bond over the sport.

“When Prime Minister Marape and I watched the State of Origin together in Suva last year, he said there are only three days your country stops — Game 1, Game 2 and Game 3,” Mr Albanese will say.

“That's something I think a lot of Australians can relate to.”

While Perth and New Zealand remain firmly in the frame as the NRL's 18th team, it's hard to discount the impact of a Pasifika outfit after multiple Pacific Nation's impact at the recent World Cup, most notably Samoa.

Albanese is expected to deliver his speech to their parliament in person on Thursday.