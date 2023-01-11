The Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, will use his speech on Thursday to declare his support behind a Papua New Guinean side in the NRL as the PM looks to strengthen Australia's bond with the nation.

Currently in PNG, Albanese is backing the nation to gain a license and join the NRL in the near future, using Australia and Papua New Guinea's shared love of rugby league during his speech to their parliament.

“Today I affirm my view that I want to see a PNG-based, Pacific Islander team compete in the National Rugby League competition,” he is expected to say, according to Fox Sports.

“Sport is such a genuine and powerful way of building strong and lasting ties between our peoples, at a code and club and community and family level."

The move would likely spark the introduction of a Pasifika team in the NRL as opposed to a solely PNG outfit, meaning they'd combine alongside the likes of Fiji, Tonga, Samoa and the Cook Islands to form a side.

Having watched State of Origin alongside Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister, James Marape, helped the duo form a bond over the sport.

“When Prime Minister Marape and I watched the State of Origin together in Suva last year, he said there are only three days your country stops — Game 1, Game 2 and Game 3,” Mr Albanese will say.

“That's something I think a lot of Australians can relate to.”

While Perth and New Zealand remain firmly in the frame as the NRL's 18th team, it's hard to discount the impact of a Pasifika outfit after multiple Pacific Nation's impact at the recent World Cup, most notably Samoa.

Albanese is expected to deliver his speech to their parliament in person on Thursday.