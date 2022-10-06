Brisbane Broncos NRLW coach Kelvin Wright has elected to depart the club and return to his home in New Zealand.

Wright has had a successful stint at the helm of the Broncos' NRLW side, winning back-to-back premierships with the club in 2019 and 2020.

Since joining the Broncos in 2019, he has been in the head coach's chair for four years, making him the longest-serving coach in NRLW's short history.

Broncos CEO Dave Donaghy gave the following statement about Wright's time at Red Hill.

“Kelvin has done a really good job during his four seasons with us and he has unearthed and developed some fantastic players.

“He has a great passion for rugby league, especially the women's game, and we wish him all the very best in his future endeavours.”

Wright bid his farewell to Brisbane, and thanked the club the players and staff for his time at the club.

“It's been a great journey over the past few years and I'd like to thank everyone at the club who has played a role in our team's success.

“It's been an honour to coach this team and make friendships that will last a lifetime – seeing players grow and develop both on and off the field has been a real highlight."

Wright has been a servant to both women's and New Zealand rugby league throughout his coaching career, enjoying stints coaching the New Zealand Ferns and Junior Kiwis, as well as the Tweed Seagulls women's side.

Before his appointment at Brisbane, he was head coach of the Tweed Seagulls women's team and had .