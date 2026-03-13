Brisbane have a premiership to defend, a superstar fullback ready to dazzle, and a squad that looked every bit like a dynasty in the making.\n\nInstead, three games into 2026, the Broncos find themselves staring at an 0-2 record (0-3 including World Club Challenge vs Hull K.R.), being defeated in England and embarrassed at home by the Panthers, then gutted in the dying minutes by a resurgent Parramatta side.\n\nThe same wounds keep opening. The same lapses keep appearing.\n\nThe final scoreboard keeps hurting.\n\nThis isn't bad luck, a bad draw, or a bad week.\n\nThis is a team repeatedly making the same six mistakes, and until they're fixed, the premiership defence is over in everything but name.\n\nCatastrophic first halves\nThe most glaring pattern across all three games is that the Broncos have been playing themselves into impossible holes before the break.\n\nHull KR had an incredibly strong 18-4 half-time lead in the WCC.\n\nAgainst Penrith, they trailed 18-0 at the break after a mistake-riddled first half.\n\nAfter building a 20-6 lead against the Eels with under 15 minutes remaining in the first half, the Eels scored three tries, conceding the lead to face a two-point deficit at half-time after a remarkable Parramatta recovery.\n\nParramatta went on a 34-12 run for the rest of the game from the moment Brisbane had the 14 point lead with less than a quarter remaining in the first half.\n\nThe Broncos appear to either come out of the blocks flat, or when they do start well, lack the discipline to protect a lead through to half-time. Both are alarming signs.\n\nErrors, errors, errors\nThe error count has been a recurring talking point and the statistics are damning.\n\nAgainst the Panthers, the Broncos completed just 11 of 18 sets compared to 19 of 26 by Penrith in the first half alone. \n\nIn the same match, the team committed a staggering 19 errors overall and conceded eight penalties.\n\nThe Broncos made 12 errors compared to the Eels' five on Thursday night and conceded eight penalties to their threee, despite having an 81% completion rate, regularly needing to defend back-to-back sets.\n\nEven in a game where set completion improved, the in-set errors and unforced errors from not catching the ball of a kick, even giving away possession at the halfway mark for a kick-off going out on the full, creates relentess defensive pressure and opponents maximsing the opportunity to being clincial in capitalising off those chances.\n\nReece Walsh made three errors in Thursday night's loss, two unforced and from Parramatta kicks, which was a continued theme from the Panthers match in round one.\n\nThe star fullback has made six errors in the first two games, currently on pace for 72 errors assuming he maintains three errors per game, which is a dramatic escalation, even for his standards.\n\nSince joining the Broncos, he has finished 1st in 2023 with 45 errors across 19 games (2.37 per game), 18th in 2024 where he had a injury-riddled season with 28 errors in 14 games (2 per game), and 4th last season with 39 errors in 18 games (2.17 per game).\n\nConceding tries off kicks\nThe Broncos have a damaging problem to their defence, with the Broncos being one of the worst defensive teams in the game when it comes to their kick defence.\n\nAgainst Hull KR, the Broncos let in four tries off kicks. \n\nPanthers created two tries off kicks, one being indirect, and the Eels had a magical display from Pezet's short kicking game, including Pezet's short grubber that sealed the win for the Jason Ryles-coached side.\n\nIt's worth noting that Pezet fell and was able to get back up to put the ball over the line, showing concerns of urgency from Brisbane defensively.\n\nThe Broncos work hard for the first five tackles in some of their sets and switch off the moment a kick is executed.\n\nReece Walsh's involvement and engagement\nWalsh is Brisbane's most dangerous weapon and his influence is directly tied to the team's fortunes.\n\nHis ball security has been a problem. \n\nIn freezing temperatures against Hull, Walsh committed two errors including dropping a high kick to hand Hull KR a try-scoring opportunity. \n\nAgainst the Eels, the unforced error dropping Moses' long range kick set up Parramatta's second try through Isaiah Iongi.\n\nWalsh's brilliance is undeniable, scoring two tries against the Eels, running 222 metres and having six tackle breaks.\n\nIt has been pointed out on The Loose Carry Podcast in the off-season, the difference between Walsh's best and his worst continues to be a huge gap. \n\nMissed tackles and defensive fragility\nThe Broncos' defensive effort so far this season has brought up comparisons to their 2024 season, with similar patterns of players changing direction when defending, shutting down, not a lot of first and second efforts when teams attack out-wide and find a gap through a short-ball set piece, which is how the Eels were able to get Kelma Tuilagi and Iongi scoring their two tries.\n\nEzra Mam was caught out on mutliple Eels tries, not trusting his teammate on the inside, stop chasing the Eels players finding gaps in their defensive lines mid-play.\n\nIn Pezet's try in the last minute of the game, Walsh was not in the right position to cover the grubber kick through the gap in the middle of their line.\n\nCooper Cronk said in the Fox League commentary during the match, "Reece Walsh was nowhere to be seen.\n\n"He's clocked off, he's finished for the night."\n\nOn the wrong side of the ruck, Walsh showed signs of being gassed out at the back end of the game and not being able to cover a one-on-one tackle against Kelma Tuilagi.\n\nWalsh was also far out on the other side when Iongi crossed in the right corner in the second half.\n\nInability to close big games\nThere is a positive buried in the mess.\n\nThe Broncos can clearly score points and fight back.\n\nThey came from 18-4 down to make it 30-24 against Hull KR, and they clawed back to lead 32-28 against the Eels in the second half. \n\nHowever, the Broncos fell back into the bad habits that cost them in Round 1 each time they got momentum.\n\nThey cannot maintain pressure or discipline long enough to win a game.\n\nLast year's premiership was built on toughness, comeback wins.\n\nThe formula of thinking they can win games with only their attack requires some degree of defensive solidity to hold leads once they're established, which is currently absent.\n\nBrisbane's problems in 2026 are not about talent.\n\nThe issues are structural and behavioural: discipline under presure, kick-chase organisation, the inability to string together two consistent halves of football.\n\nCoach Michael Maguire has acknowledged the work to be done, and the underlying attacking intent is still there.\n\nWith these same errors surfacing in Hull, at home against Penrith and Parramatta, they can no longer be written off as a slow start.\n\nIt's going back to bad habits and patterns.