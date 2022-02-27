Someone has to come first and someone has to come last. It's the nature of the game.

Every fan runs the rule over their own side with high expectations, speculating their club's fortunes based off their draw and recruitment.

The problem is - every team has recruited. Some better than others and there are a lot of factors that will decide this year's premiership.

The threat of losing players to COVID is a high chance, injuries will bring sides undone, while the coaching will be the downfall for others.

Whose premiership window is wide open, and who has had theirs slammed shut? It's anyone's guess, as we speculate which sides will rule the roost in 2022, and who will begin to slide down as the season continues.

1. Melbourne Storm

Another pre-season full of 'this is the year they finally drop off' comments, and yet, the Storm will again stand top of the heap.

A reformed Cameron Munster alongside rep stars in the Bromwich brothers - Kenny and Jesse - Harry Grant, Ryan Papenhuyzen, Xavier Coates and many more, there is so much experience and firepower in this line-up.

Expect to see them playing deep into September again.

2. Sydney Roosters

The injury-ravaged outfit still managed a fifth-place finish in 2021, and an empty rehab ward will see them climb the ladder this season.

The partnership of Luke Keary and Sam Walker will be a hot topic early in the season, while James Tedesco's leadership will ensure the young squad stays level-headed as they develop into serious contenders.

3. Penrith Panthers

The reigning premiers will enjoy another stellar season, though won't reach the heights last year delivered. Their depth has thinned out dramatically, with more stars set to hit the exit doors at the end of 2022.

However, any side with Nathan Cleary, Brian To'o and Isaah Yeo will be one to watch, and the mountain men will have a red-hot crack at a title repeat.

4.Manly Sea Eagles

The great entertainers of 2021, expectations will be much higher this time around for the Sea Eagles, specifically Tom Trbojevic.

It's very rare you see a player enjoy a season as dominant as his 2021 was, and even rarer that they go close to repeating it. Regardless, they are less of a 'one-man team' than people suggest, their forward pack was a pillar of their success last season, and will flourish further this year.

5. Parramatta Eels

Many have tipped the Eels to be the great 'fallers' of this season's ladder, but it'll be 2023 where they start to drop off.

There'll be a renewed vigour in Parramatta this year knowing with the mass exodus of stars, the premiership window is sliding shut. They still have a strong forward pack for this year and some exciting backline players.

If Dylan Brown improves his playmaking and Mitchell Moses finally stands tall in the big moments, they can contend.

6. South Sydney Rabbitohs

While there's a chance last year's grand final loss can be used as motivation, the loss of Dane Gagai and Adam Reynolds are massive holes that haven't exactly been filled.

Rookie Lachlan Illias will be handed the reigns alongside Cody Walker, and Jaxson Paulo is expected to shift to centre, but it's hard to see them have the same poise and strike power as they did last year.

7. Cronulla Sharks

They narrowly missed the finals in 2021, but their strong recruitment alongside the further development of some key youngsters will push them up a bracket.

The only reason they won't finish higher will be their slow start. It'll take Craig Fitzgibbon some time to nail down his best side.

But with the winning culture that Nicho Hynes, Dale Finucane and Cameron McInnes bring, it'll instil something special in the Shire.

8. Gold Coast Titans

The club will make the finals in consecutive seasons for the first time in over a decade, though won't improve on their ladder position.

There's a lot that excites about this team, but with such a young spine, they'll lack composure in the key moments. Isaac Liu will be one of the most underrated signings of the year, but Justin Holbrook needs to work out how to use David Fifita effectively and consistently.

9. Newcastle Knights

The loss of Mitchell Pearce will take this side down a peg, despite the upward trajectory of the Saifiti twins.

Jake Clifford will take on a lot more of a senior role as the club's top half, and even he's unsure who his partner will be this season.

There's too much uncertainty around Newcastle's spine, especially with the injury to Jayden Brailey. They'll slip, and Adam O'Brien will start to feel the heat.

10. Brisbane Broncos

The Broncos will be right up there in the race for the eight, but like a few sides, their spine's makeup is uncertain.

Adam Reynolds is the only real locked in option, with competition for all other spots in the playmaking positions. They've recruited the experience and leadership that Brisbane have lacked for two seasons, this year will be about realising their capabilities.

11. Canberra Raiders

It feels like a case of same old, same old for the Raiders. Jamal Fogarty will be a handy addition but you have to question who the dominant half is going to be.

Plus, you've got the dilemma of Josh Hodgson, and whether he's the best option at hooker this season. If you're going to go with two running halves, Tom Starling may be more complementary to the team.

They're stacked with backline talent, it's the mental resolve that's the main concern, after letting a lot of double-digit leads slip last year.

12. Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs

Many have tipped the Dogs to make the finals this year, and while they will improve, they're jumping the gun.

The club has recruited well but these combinations take time. Matt Burton will kill it but he's barely played in the halves over the last year, let alone be the key playmaker.

Reed Mahoney and Villiame Kikau won't arrive until next year. They'll escape the bottom four, and that's a win in itself.

13. New Zealand Warriors

There's certainly a lot to like about the club and its recruitment, but the Warriors have been consistently inconsistent their entire existence, and it won't change in 2022.

Shaun Johnson returns a different player, in a good way, but who is going to partner him? Rumours will swirl all season about Reece Walsh's potential departure causing unrest, they lack a high quality hooker, but the most pressure will be on Nathan Brown.

He never took Newcastle to the finals and is yet to do so with the Warriors, they need to perform early for Brown to be safe.

14. St. George Illawarra Dragons While they have some of the best youngsters in the competition, there is a lot of 'rawness' about the side, and too many good sides above them.

Ben Hunt will have the weight of Wollongong on his shoulders, and there's real question marks if an engine room of Aaron Woods, George Burgess, Francis Molo and Blake Lawrie can compete with the top sides.

Anthony Griffin brings his own doubts, their future is bright, but 2022 isn't.

15. Wests Tigers

They've broken their cycle and recruited well... For 2023. Baby steps, but the club is on the up for sure.

As ridiculous as it sounds, Wests will show a lot more heart this year - and yet finish lower on the ladder. They're without Adam Doueihi, arguably their best player, until mid-season, and unfortunately their coach Michael Maguire mightn't make it that far.

Jackson Hastings is a welcome addition, and you can see the newfound matureness in the way he addresses his past and his journey, though not even he can salvage them this season.

16. North Queensland Cowboys

A club with a roster like this shouldn't be near the bottom of the ladder. Yet, here we are.

There's so much uncertainty about the side's best side. Valentine Holmes is apparently moving to centre, who will their halves be? They've got Tom Dearden, Chad Townsend and Scott Drinkwater, and three doesn't go into two.

Then there's Jason Taumalolo and Todd Payten's relationship, so much unrest in a side choc full of potential. They shouldn't get the wooden spoon, but it's hard to see them finishing above any of these sides.