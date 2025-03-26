The Manly Sea Eagles have reportedly earmarked a rival team's halfback to replace Daly Cherry-Evans and partner Luke Brooks in the halves for the 2026 NRL season.

Since Cherry-Evans confirmed on Monday that he would be exiting the Northern Beaches side at the end of the season, the rumour mill has been in overdrive about where he might sign and who will replace him in the No.7 jumper.

Over the past few days, names that have been thrown out to replace him include Joey Walsh, Tom Trbojevic, Lachlan Galvin, Onitoni Large and Toby Sexton.

Now, a new name has emerged.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the Sea Eagles have earmarked Canberra Raiders halfback Jamal Fogarty as their preferred option to partner Luke Brooks in the halves and have already opened up talks with his management.

Despite the interest in the 31-year-old, he does have a club option in his contract for next season worth $650,000. However, the Raiders must take it up by Round 6.

If the Raiders decline the club option, Fogarty will be free to speak and negotiate with rival teams. But, it is understood that he does have a player option clause in his deal, which he has until Round 20 to enact.

Getting better with age, Fogarty has spent the last four seasons with the Canberra Raiders which has seen him take his game to a new level and be regarded as one of the best kickers in the competition.

However, his long-term future in the nation's capital remains uncertain, with the club bringing in Ethan Sanders from the Parramatta Eels during the pre-season and him being touted as the club's long-term halfback.

“So round six when they make a yes-or-no decision whether they want to keep me or not. Hopefully it's a yes and I get to stay here. If not, we'll wait till round six," Fogarty told The Canberra Times in February.

“Yeah [I'm keen to stay]. ‘Stick' knows that. I've had a chat that I want to play in the NRL for as long as possible and hopefully that's here.

“I think I know what I offer to a team - communication, kicking game and steering the boys around.

“But if I don't get better at my job there's always going to be young kids coming through the system that are going to be hungry and determined to be where you are.

“Just because you're there in first grade, if you lose that [hunger] you're going to lose your jersey.”