Former Canterbury Bulldogs, Penrith Panthers and Parramatta Eels NRL star Frank Pritchard has left hospital after suffering COVID-19 complications.

Pritchard had been in what was reportedly a life-threatening position with COVID-19, going into a coma in hospital and being on life support.

Canterbury Bulldogs' general manager Phil Gould had informed via his Twitter account on New Year's Day however that Pritchard had come out of the coma and was in a stable condition.

Just an update on Frank Pritchard from his Brother. He’s out of the coma and in a ward. Lungs are still weak, but in stable condition. Will keep you updated. Prayers are helping. Thanks everyone. 🙏💯👍 — Phil Gould (@PhilGould15) January 1, 2022

Fast forward two and a half weeks, and Pritchard, who played 282 games first-grade games, with 256 of those in the NRL, as well as 27 Tests for New Zealand and eight for Samoa is now out of hospital.

The 38-year-old took to an Instagram story to announce that after four weeks in ICU, he was released from hospital to continue his recovery at home.

“Thank you everyone for your love and support over the last month,” he wrote on the story.

“I’m on the mend and doing good, I’m able to do my rehab and recovery at home.

“God bless you all, much love, Frankie.”

It's understood Pritchard suffered a collapsed lung as a result of the virus during his stay in hospital.

Most well known for his time at the Penrith Panthers and Canterbury Bulldogs, Pritchard played 144 and 104 games for the two clubs respectively, being involved in the Panthers' 2003 grand final winning squad, being named 18th man for the decider, and more recently, as part of the Bulldogs 2014 grand final loss to the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Pritchard retired from the NRL in the 2017 season after just eight games for the Parramatta Eels, having returned from a 2016 stint with Hull F.C in England.