Melbourne Storm general manager of football Frank Ponissi has confirmed both Ryan Papenhuyzen and Jahrome Hughes are on track to play in the club's preliminary final.

The battered Storm were forced to play without both players in their qualifying final win at home on Friday night against an also undermanned Canterbury Bulldogs.

While the Bulldogs now have to back up with a semi-final against four-time premiers the Penrith Panthers on Sunday afternoon at Homebush, the Storm receive a much-needed week off and will await the winner of the Canberra Raiders and Cronulla Sharks semi-final.

The winner of that game will also have to travel to the Victorian capital on a six-day turnaround, but speaking on SEN Radio, Ponissi revealed it could be against a full-strength Storm side.

Papenhuyzen was always set to play the game with the fullback missing the opening week of the finals with a concussion, while Hughes was a far greater doubt, having broken his wrist during Round 27 against the Brisbane Broncos - a game where he was returning from a previous injury that cost him the final weeks of the regular season.

“We had a couple of big outs for the first final in Ryan Papenhuyzen and Jahrome Hughes that were both out injured,” Ponissi told SEN.

“Ryan's got to get through his HIA protocols, so he's looking good at the moment.

“Jahrome Hughes is coming back from having a plate inserted in his arm in the last game, so he could be a fantastic addition for the prelim.

“He's still got a bit of work to do, but he's a chance of playing as well.

“So they're two huge ins for our team in the prelim.”

In their absence against the Bulldogs, Nick Meaney filled in at fullback, while Jonah Pezet was the halfback.

Pezet's performance has kicked off renewed chat about his future, with the talented youngster caught behind both Hughes and Cameron Munster in Melbourne.

He has a clause in his contract which makes him a free agent, given Hughes recently re-signed long-term with the club.

While the 2024 Dally M Medal winner is unlikely to leave, there has been speculation that Cameron Munster could be released to the Perth Bears at the end of 2026 to facilitate Pezet playing more first-grade footy.

Pezet could also explore the idea of going out on loan during 2026.

The Storm will be playing their 10th preliminary final in 11 years next Friday.