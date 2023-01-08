Newcastle Knights fans will be pleased to hear reports that star fullback/five-eighth Kalyn Ponga is expected to make his return to the field during the annual pre-season All-Stars clash, scheduled to take place in February.

It would be the first appearance Ponga has made since he was taken from the field following a head knock against the Roosters in July last year.

He would miss the club's final six games of the season – and declare himself unavailable for the World Cup – after doctors and officials decided to keep him off the field following a number of successive head injuries.

But the Newcastle Herald has reported that Ponga is suffering no lasting effects and has actually returned to full training at the Knights during pre-season.

“He'd been cleared by specialists to play in the last round last season, but for the sake of one game we didn't feel it was something we needed to do,” Knights Director of Football Peter Parr told the Herald.

“Since pre-season training started, he hasn't been on a modified program, having to sit out contact sessions or anything like that.

“It's been full-bore since he's been back.”

Given his recovery, Parr confirmed the club wouldn't stop Ponga should he opt to represent the NZ Maori team in the yearly pre-season clash.

“The All Stars game means a lot to the players, so if he's fit and available I can't see why he wouldn't play,” Parr said.

“If we felt there was any risk to any of our players, they wouldn't play. But if they're fit and healthy and want to play, I don't think it's our place to stop them.”

Should he decide not to play in the All Stars contest, Ponga will likely play in the Knights' first pre-season contest against the Cronulla Sharks in Gosford on February 10.

Ponga is expected to play his 100th career NRL game early in the 2023 season. He currently sits on a career total of 97 appearances.