Rumours around Kalyn Ponga's future have reignited after the Newcastle Knights captain was photographed chatting with New Zealand Warriors recruitment boss Andrew McFadden in Auckland.

The photo, first published by the Daily Telegraph, was taken at the Full Time Sports Bar and Eatery, a venue owned by the Warriors, over the weekend.

Ponga was seen speaking with McFadden, prompting fresh speculation that the 2023 Dally M Medallist could be considering a move across the Tasman.

Speaking on Triple M, journalist Michael Chammas said while the meeting appeared to be a coincidence, it's clear the superstar fullback is “exploring other options.”

"I find it interesting he's in New Zealand because there's talk about him going to play New Zealand rugby," Chammas said.

"I think it's just a coincidence, but I don't know.

"How long have I been going on about Kalyn Ponga wanting to leave Newcastle for? He's been too afraid to take the jump."

Ponga, who is contracted to the Knights until the end of 2027, is not permitted to negotiate with rival clubs until November 1 next year, but his long-term future has been a recurring talking point amid reports he's weighing up a code switch.

Chammas suggested Ponga may be hesitant to walk away from the $1.4 million-a-season deal and established life in Newcastle, but added that the Queensland star “is definitely thinking, is the grass greener elsewhere?”

Earlier this year, Ponga moved to shut down similar speculation, insisting he would remain at the Knights for the remainder of his contract.

News Corp later clarified the photo's context, revealing Ponga and his father, Andre, were in New Zealand for a speaking engagement alongside ex-Warriors forward Sione Faumuina.

The pair reportedly bumped into McFadden by chance during the event.

Despite that explanation, the image has reignited debate over Ponga's future ambitions.

The star fullback has previously spoken about a desire to win a premiership and has also expressed interest in one day representing the All Blacks, though he's admitted reluctance to play Super Rugby, required for national selection.

Ponga has not moved to shut down the rumours as of yet, and has been linked with a move to the Sydney Roosters, Canterbury Bulldogs, and breakaway rugby competition R360 in recent months.