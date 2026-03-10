Newcastle Knights fullback Kalyn Ponga, New Zealand Warriors stand in half Tanah Boyd and Cronulla Sharks star Braydon Trindall have been the only three players to receive a perfect 20 votes out of the opening round in Zero Tackle's 2026 NRL MVP count.

The three players were all at their best as their respective teams ran out winners throughout the split Round 1, with two games played over a week ago in Las Vegas where the Knights beat the Cowboys and the Bulldogs beat the Dragons.

Viliame Kikau was one of the players who narrowly missed out on 20 votes, grabbing 19 alongside Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm), Dylan Edwards (Penrith Panthers) and Tolutau Koula (Manly Sea Eagles).

The only other players to be voted as best on ground by at least one judge were Stephen Crichton (Canterbury Bulldogs), Stefano Utoikamanu (Melbourne Storm), Thomas Jenkins (Penrith Panthers) and Noah Martin (Canberra Raiders) who was a surprise selection to kick-off the season in the second-row for Ricky Stuart's side.

As a reminder of how this works, our panel, comprising Zero Tackle founder Matt Clements, journalist Leo Twemlow (who replaces Ethan Lee Chalk), and writer Dan Nichols, alongside myself as editor, will cast votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis from each game of the premiership season.

It means our competition will likely spit out a slightly different result to other typical 3-2-1 vote systems, with players able to gain a maximum of 20 votes in any given week.

Here are all the votes from Round 1.

Knights WON BY 10 POINTS Allegiant Stadium NEW 28 FT 18 NQL MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Bulldogs WON BY 1 POINTS Allegiant Stadium CAN 15 FT 14 STI MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Storm WON BY 48 POINTS AAMI Park MEL 52 FT 4 PAR MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Warriors WON BY 24 POINTS Go Media Stadium NZW 42 FT 18 SYD MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Panthers WON BY 26 POINTS Suncorp Stadium BRI 0 FT 26 PEN MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Sharks WON BY 40 POINTS Ocean Protect Stadium CRO 50 FT 10 GLD MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Raiders WON BY 1 POINTS 4 Pines Park MAN 28 FT 29 CBR MATCH CENTRE ▶︎