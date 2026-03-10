Newcastle Knights fullback Kalyn Ponga, New Zealand Warriors stand in half Tanah Boyd and Cronulla Sharks star Braydon Trindall have been the only three players to receive a perfect 20 votes out of the opening round in Zero Tackle's 2026 NRL MVP count.

The three players were all at their best as their respective teams ran out winners throughout the split Round 1, with two games played over a week ago in Las Vegas where the Knights beat the Cowboys and the Bulldogs beat the Dragons.

Viliame Kikau was one of the players who narrowly missed out on 20 votes, grabbing 19 alongside Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm), Dylan Edwards (Penrith Panthers) and Tolutau Koula (Manly Sea Eagles).

The only other players to be voted as best on ground by at least one judge were Stephen Crichton (Canterbury Bulldogs), Stefano Utoikamanu (Melbourne Storm), Thomas Jenkins (Penrith Panthers) and Noah Martin (Canberra Raiders) who was a surprise selection to kick-off the season in the second-row for Ricky Stuart's side.

As a reminder of how this works, our panel, comprising Zero Tackle founder Matt Clements, journalist Leo Twemlow (who replaces Ethan Lee Chalk), and writer Dan Nichols, alongside myself as editor, will cast votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis from each game of the premiership season.

It means our competition will likely spit out a slightly different result to other typical 3-2-1 vote systems, with players able to gain a maximum of 20 votes in any given week.

Here are all the votes from Round 1.

  Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Leo Twemlow
5 Kalyn Ponga Kalyn Ponga Kalyn Ponga Kalyn Ponga
4 Dylan Lucas Dylan Lucas Dylan Lucas Dylan Brown
3 Dominic Young Dylan Brown Dominic Young Dominic Young
2 Trey Mooney Heilum Luki Trey Mooney Trey Mooney
1 Heilum Luki Trey Mooney Heilum Luki Heilum Luki

 

  Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Leo Twemlow
5 Viliame Kikau Viliame Kikau Viliame Kikau Stephen Crichton
4 Damien Cook Damien Cook Damien Cook Jacob Preston
3 Jacob Kiraz Jacob Kiraz Jacob Kiraz Lachlan Galvin
2 Jacob Preston Toby Couchman Lachlan Galvin Toby Couchman
1 Toby Couchman Daniel Atkinson Stephen Crichton Hame Sele
  Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Leo Twemlow
5 Harry Grant Stefano Utoikamanu Harry Grant Harry Grant
4 Stefano Utoikamanu Harry Grant Sua Fa'alogo Joe Chan
3 Jahrome Hughes Joe Chan Stefano Utoikamanu Sua Fa'alogo
2 Sua Fa'alogo Jahrome Hughes Cameron Munster Stefano Utoikamanu
1 Moses Leo Sua Fa'alogo Moses Leo Moses Leo

 

  Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Leo Twemlow
5 Tanah Boyd Tanah Boyd Tanah Boyd Tanah Boyd
4 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck Roger Tuivasa-Sheck Jackson Ford Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
3 Chanel Harris-Tavita Jackson Ford Roger Tuivasa-Sheck Kurt Capewell
2 James Tedesco Chanel Harris-Tavita Chanel Harris-Tavita James Tedesco
1 Jackson Ford James Tedesco Kurt Capewell Leka Halasima

 

  Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Leo Twemlow
5 Dylan Edwards Dylan Edwards Thomas Jenkins Dylan Edwards
4 Thomas Jenkins Isaah Yeo Dylan Edwards Thomas Jenkins
3 Isaah Yeo Thomas Jenkins Isaah Yeo Isaah Yeo
2 Luke Garner Luke Garner Luke Garner Nathan Cleary
1 Brian To'o Brian To'o Brian To'o Luke Garner

 

  Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Leo Twemlow
5 Braydon Trindall Braydon Trindall Braydon Trindall Braydon Trindall
4 Nicho Hynes Nicho Hynes Jesse Ramien Jesse Ramien
3 Sione Katoa Addin Fonua-Blake Addin Fonua-Blake William Kennedy
2 Addin Fonua-Blake Jesse Ramien Nicho Hynes KL Iro
1 Jesse Ramien William Kennedy William Kennedy Nicho Hynes

 

  Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Leo Twemlow
5 Tolutau Koula Tolutau Koula Noah Martin Tolutau Koula
4 Ethan Sanders Noah Martin Tolutau Koula Corey Horsburgh
3 Noah Martin Tom Trbojevic Tom Trbojevic Hudson Young
2 Tom Trbojevic Ethan Sanders Kaeo Weekes Tom Trbojevic
1 Corey Horsburgh Corey Horsburgh Ethan Sanders Jamal Fogarty

 

  Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Leo Twemlow
5 Latrell Mitchell Keaon Koloamatangi Cody Walker Cody Walker
4 Keaon Koloamatangi Latrell Mitchell Keaon Koloamatangi Keaon Koloamatangi
3 Cody Walker Cody Walker David Fifita Latrell Mitchell
2 Herbie Farnworth David Fifita Latrell Mitchell Isaiya Katoa
1 Cameron Murray Herbie Farnworth Kulikefu Finefeuiaki Kulikefu Finefeuiaki

