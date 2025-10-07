Papua New Guinea have confirmed the men's and women's squads for the Prime Minister's XIII matches that will take place this Sunday against Australia in Port Moresby.

The now annual clash grants the opportunity for the Papua New Guinea players to go up against some of the NRL's best and is the best warm-up as they prepare for the 2025 Pacific Championships against the Cook Islands and Fiji.

The men's team includes a mix of veterans and rookies, with Nene Macdonald and Jack de Belin boasting the most experience, while Cooper Bai and Morea Morea are two young players to keep a close eye on.

The women's squad is headlined by NRLW regulars Fleur Finn, Elise Albert and Essay Banu while the 36-year-old Therese Aiton will increase their experience.

Men's Prime Minister's XIII squad

1. Nene Macdonald

2. Robert Derby

3. Robert Mathias

4. Alex Max

5. Dudley Dotoi

6. Finley Glare

7. Kyle Laybutt

8. Epel Kapinias

9. Liam Horne

10. Sylvester Namo

11. Jacob Alick-Wiencke

12. Nixon Putt

13. Jack de Belin

Interchange

14. Judah Rimbu

15. Cooper Bai

16. Ila Alu

17. Valentine Richard

Reserves

18. Jacob Tulani

19. Morea Morea

20. Gairo Varo

Women's Prime Minister's XIII squad

1. Fleur Ginn

2. Skalyn Sil

3. Relna Wuruki-Hosea

4. Ruth Gende

5. Naomi Kelly

6. India Seeto

7. Caitlin Tanner

8. Elise Albert

9. Therese Aiton

10. Jessikah Reeves

11. Sareka Mooka

12. Essay Banu

13. Josephine Howard

Interchange

14. Delaliah Ahose

15. Gloria Kaupa

16. Emmogen Taumafai

17. Leila Kerowa

Reserves

18. Marie Biyama

19. Emily Vievers

20. Mala Mark

21. Belinda Gwasamun