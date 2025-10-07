Papua New Guinea have confirmed the men's and women's squads for the Prime Minister's XIII matches that will take place this Sunday against Australia in Port Moresby.
The now annual clash grants the opportunity for the Papua New Guinea players to go up against some of the NRL's best and is the best warm-up as they prepare for the 2025 Pacific Championships against the Cook Islands and Fiji.
The men's team includes a mix of veterans and rookies, with Nene Macdonald and Jack de Belin boasting the most experience, while Cooper Bai and Morea Morea are two young players to keep a close eye on.
The women's squad is headlined by NRLW regulars Fleur Finn, Elise Albert and Essay Banu while the 36-year-old Therese Aiton will increase their experience.
Men's Prime Minister's XIII squad
1. Nene Macdonald
2. Robert Derby
3. Robert Mathias
4. Alex Max
5. Dudley Dotoi
6. Finley Glare
7. Kyle Laybutt
8. Epel Kapinias
9. Liam Horne
10. Sylvester Namo
11. Jacob Alick-Wiencke
12. Nixon Putt
13. Jack de Belin
Interchange
14. Judah Rimbu
15. Cooper Bai
16. Ila Alu
17. Valentine Richard
Reserves
18. Jacob Tulani
19. Morea Morea
20. Gairo Varo
Women's Prime Minister's XIII squad
1. Fleur Ginn
2. Skalyn Sil
3. Relna Wuruki-Hosea
4. Ruth Gende
5. Naomi Kelly
6. India Seeto
7. Caitlin Tanner
8. Elise Albert
9. Therese Aiton
10. Jessikah Reeves
11. Sareka Mooka
12. Essay Banu
13. Josephine Howard
Interchange
14. Delaliah Ahose
15. Gloria Kaupa
16. Emmogen Taumafai
17. Leila Kerowa
Reserves
18. Marie Biyama
19. Emily Vievers
20. Mala Mark
21. Belinda Gwasamun