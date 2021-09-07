Michael Maguire's tenure at the Wests Tigers remains uncertain as a club wide review continues after a dire season.

Maguire, who took the top job in 2018, has led the club to an eight-win season, leaving fans and players disenfranchised with the experienced coach.

Player interviews have begun with CEO Justin Pascoe and head of football Adam Hartigan according to an The Daily Telegraph report, with speculation that the players could decide the fate of Maguire, after a season of poor performances, culminating in a Round 25 0-38 loss to the last placed Bulldogs.

The Tigers' final round humiliation was the last in a series of big losses, including a whopping 66-16 loss to Melbourne in Round 15. While the club also failed to perform in 2020, finishing 11th after a disrupted season.

Internal reports have suggested players and staff have cast doubt over Maguire's defensive strategies, citing a lack of effective communication from the senior coach as a major flaw in the teams performance.

Pascoe and Hartigan are set to submit a report to the board after conducting player interviews this week, who will then make a decision on Maguire's future at the club. Earlier this season, Hartigan and Maguire reportedly had a heated confrontation in the club's Brisbane bubble over who was to blame for the poor on-field performances.

The club has already announced several changes after Sunday's loss, saying goodbye to Billy Walters, Joey Leilua, Michael Chee Kam, Moses Mbye and Russell Packer, who were not offered contracts for the 2022 season.

Pascoe and Hartigan are seemingly not under the same pressure as Maguire, despite external opinion deeming the two to be just as culpable in the club's disappointing few seasons.

In saying that, chairman Hagipantelis said everyone was under review.

“The administration of the organisation itself is always under review,” Hagipantelis said.

“You have a continual review process each and every month when we have a board meeting. I understand winning starts in the front office — I understand that sentiment — but if I felt that my resignation as chair would assist on-field performance in some way, I would resign today.

“If I believed Pascoe’s termination would assist on-field performance, I would recommend his termination to the board.

Originally, Tigers head of football performance Tim Sheens was to lead the post season review, but Covid restrictions have prevented the UK based Sheens from returning to Australia to conduct interviews, with online interviews seemingly too hard to navigate.

An official farewell to these five. Thank you for all your service, and we wish you and your families all the best for the future. 👏🐯 — Wests Tigers (@WestsTigers) September 6, 2021

The club has not publicly stated when the review on Maguire is set to be submitted, nor when the decision on his future will be made and announced.