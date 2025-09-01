The St George Illawarra Dragons have fallen short of the finals yet again. However, after re-signing veteran coach Shane Flanagan, there are signs of direction for the club moving forward.\r\n\r\nAll the club needs is for the players to buy in, but according to senior journalist Brent Read, that's been a tough hurdle to overcome for the Dragons.\r\n\r\nSpeaking on NRL 360, Read revealed some whispers of unrest in Kogarah, which could spill into 2026 if the Dragons aren't careful.\r\n\r\n“Things aren't going great at the moment,” Read shared.\r\n\r\nWhen pressed by his co-hosts on whether he's heard anything on the matter, Read recalled negative press emerging from Dragons HQ.\r\n\r\n“Have you heard anything here?” Braith Anasta asked. ”Because I feel there's some tension in the air.”\r\n\r\n“I've heard that some players are unhappy, obviously,” Read responded. “That's why players are leaving, because they're not happy with how things are going.”\r\n\r\nJack de Belin is on his way out after this year, and with young stars in Finau Latu, Jonah Glover, and Sione Finau all set to depart the club, the Dragons' retention has been less than stellar.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_212937" align="alignnone" width="2560"] PENRITH, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 01: Sione Finau of the Dragons celebrateS victory following the round 13 NRL match between Penrith Panthers and St George Illawarra Dragons at BlueBet Stadium on June 01, 2024 in Penrith, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nRead went on to discuss the Dragons' lacklustre recruitment heading into 2026, with the club only signing Daniel Atkinson and Josh Kerr.\r\n\r\n“It's a huge off-season for Flanno,” Read admitted. “They haven't recruited particularly well.”