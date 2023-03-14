Phil Gould has raised questions and concerns on the transition of moving Kaylan Ponga from fullback to five-eighth

In under two minutes against the Wests Tigers, Ponga was escorted off the field after being knocked out from a tackle. It was an abrupt end for Ponga, who has breathed new light into the Knights team.

Primarily a fullback, Ponga transitioned into the five-eighth role this year, allowing him to be more involved in the game and get his hands on the ball more than in previous seasons.

Speaking on 100% Footy on Channel Nine, Gould has raised questions about his transition from fullback to five-eighth.

"The people who coach him and work with him every day probably know best what position he should be playing. I don't like to second-guess coaches for that reason," Gould said.

"I just don't understand the obsession these days with trying to move class fullbacks into the five-eighth position."

"Maybe because they can go and buy another fullback but they can't go and buy another five-eighth."

"I just don't know that's the right position for him at the moment."

Gould also discussed his concerns over Ponga's playing career after he suffered his fourth head knock in the last ten months.

Ponga will be unavailable this weekend after his knock was ruled a category one concussion.

As it is his fourth head knock in recent memory, many Knights fans are worried that his playing career could be shortened and may even come to an abrupt end.

"My concern with Kalyn — and I've retired two players because of repeated concussions in my career — is the ease with which it happens now."

"I don't see those knocks as anything over the top, (or knocks) that should be causing that sort of problem for him. It just seems now he reacts badly to collisions that are really quite easy, and that's not a good sign."