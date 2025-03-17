Canterbury Bulldogs GM of Football Phil Gould has provided the latest update on the condition of outside back Jacob Kiraz as the club prepares to face rivals Parramatta Eels and former teammate Josh Addo-Carr on Sunday afternoon.

One of the Bulldogs' best during the 2024 campaign that saw him in the frame to make his debut for the Australian Kangaroos, Kiraz has yet to play this season after sustaining a back injury at the backend of last year.

Failing to train in the off-season due to the injury, he was originally slated to miss the first month of the season but his return could be pushed back to later, considering the club have yet to lose and Blake Wilson and Marcelo Montoya are doing a great job on the wing.

Speaking on 9News, Canterbury Bulldogs GM of Football Phil Gould provided an update on injured outside back Jacob Kiraz, admitting that he won't be rushed back onto the field until he is completely fit and healthy.

"I don't think (it's a concern) so much longer term," Gould said.

"He's just coming to terms that he didn't do a lot of training in the off-season and they don't want to rush him back.

"They want to make sure that when he gets back he'll be fit to play the full season and they don't want to play him half-ready."

After winning their first two matches of the season against the St George Illawarra Dragons and Gold Coast Titans, the Bulldogs will face rivals Parramatta Eels on Sunday afternoon.

The clash will also mark Josh Addo-Carr's first game against his former club and return from suspension.

"Fastest man on the planet. We've got to watch him don't we," Gould added.

"I'm always nervous with the Fox whether he's playing for us or against us...we love the Fox and it's unfortunately how things ended."