A legend and four-time premiership winner with the Parramatta Eels, halfback Peter Sterling has officially returned to the club.

Playing his entire NRL career with the Blue and Gold, Sterling is recognised as one of the best players to wear the club's jersey and featured in 228 matches for them across 15 seasons between 1978 and 1992.

During this time, he won four premierships in 1981, 1982, 1983 and 1986 and was later inducted into the Australian Rugby League Hall of Fame.

His return to the club will see him work as an ambassador of the Eels foundation as they being a new chapter under coach Jason Ryles and the departures of several high-profile players such as Clint Gutherson, Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Maika Sivo.

“It's an exciting new era here at the Eels. Members, fans and partners have the opportunity to support the long-term future and legacy of the Club, to ensure that we remain one of the strongest sporting organisations in the country for years to come, both on and off the field," Sterling said.

“We are more than football, we are a community, and the Foundation will help support social and community engagement.

"Our aim is to create a meaningful and long-lasting impact on our community, like we have done for generations."

Last playing for the Eels in 1992, his career saw him earn several prestigious honours, such as two Dally M medals, one Golden Boot award and become the inaugural winner of the Clive Churchill Medal.

"It's truly wonderful for the Club to have an Eels legend like Peter Sterling come on board as an Ambassador of the Foundation," Eels CEO Jim Sarantinos added.

"We are incredibly proud to work alongside him as we start a new chapter.

“His legacy and connection to the Parramatta Eels are unparalleled, and his involvement will play a key role in helping us achieve our vision for the future.

"Peter's passion for the Club and rugby league makes him the perfect Ambassador for the Foundation as we work towards creating a strong, sustainable future for the Eels,