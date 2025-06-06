After it was confirmed that Mal Meninga will be the head coach of the Perth Bears, the NRL's newest expansion team have set their sights on another target.

According to News Corp, the Bears have set their sights on Gold Coast Titans recruitment chief Ezra Howe as they look to build their roster in the coming months when several players hit the open market on November 1 for the 2027 NRL season.

A former coach of the Junior Kiwis and assistant coach of the New Zealand Kiwis, Howe has a long history with Meninga, which is likely to give him the upper hand in landing the job.

Previously with Meninga at the Canberra Raiders, Howe has been with the Gold Coast Titans since 2019, where he has made a significant contribution to the Titans' Elite Development squad and pathways system for players at the Under-16s and Under-18s levels.