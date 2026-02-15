The Perth Bears have launched a fresh poaching raid on the Penrith Panthers, offering a two-year deal to secure the services of forward Scott Sorensen.

Sorensen, who was one of the original picks when Zero Tackle put together the ideal first squad for the Bears, is a veteran who is off contract at the end of 2026.

A premiership player, it has been widely suggested that Sorensen will leave the Panthers at the end of 2026 one way or another.

Able to play in the middle and on the edge, speculation was mounting that he was set to finish his career in the English Super League, but now News Corp are reporting he has been offered an NRL lifeline by the Bears.

A two-year deal would see the New Zealand international play both the 2027 and 2028 seasons with the club before potentially hanging up the boots.

Now 32 years of age, Sorensen is already believed to be in the advanced stages of negotiations with the Bears over his future and could make a call in the coming days.

The move from Perth comes with the club having already secured prop Liam Henry from the foot of the mountains for their inaugural squad.

While salary cap pressure will force him out of Penrith, Sorensen has been a key figure across their premierships since he joined the club in 2021.

The Bears already have 13 players for their inaugural seasons, but are looking for more depth in the forwards with Henry, and potentially Sorensen, joined by Josh Curran, as well as a host of other young talent including Luke Smith and Emarly Bitungane.