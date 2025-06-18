The Perth Bears have confirmed their second coaching appointment by luring Ben Gardiner away from the Penrith Panthers to be Mal Meninga's successor.

Previously linked to the head coaching job at St Helens RLFC, Gardiner has agreed to a five-year contract with the Bears and boasts one of the most impressive coaching resumes.

Currently with the Penrith Panthers, Gardiner has held jobs at several other high-profile NRL teams including the Cronulla Sharks, South Sydney Rabbitohs, Sydney Roosters and Wests Tigers.

He is also the current head coach of Samoa, playing an integral part in seeing the Panthers claim premierships in 2023 and 2024 and was also once the coach of the North Sydney Bears, NSW Cup side.

"I can't wait to work closely with new people in Western Australia and build a hugely successful team over the next five years as we promote rugby league and grow the game," he said.

"I have had a close relationship with the North Sydney Bears for a number of years, where I was able to coach the NSW Cup team and work in coaching and recruitment, as well as with the women's team.

"These experiences allowed me to understand what makes that great club tick.

"These foundations need to be synergised into the Perth Bears to grow a collaboration of new and old."