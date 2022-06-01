Penrith has bolstered their forward pack stocks after re-signing youthful forwards Liam Henry and Ativalu Lisati.

The pair's pathway through to an eventual set of first-grade debuts has become clearer after inking separate two-year deals with the reigning premiers.

According to word from the club, both Henry and Lisati will be elevated to developmental deals in season 2023, with spots on Ivan Cleary's top 30 roster available to them the season after.

Each has featured for the Panthers NSW Cup outfit this season.

After shifting across the ditch and plying his trade for Ipswich State High School, Lisati has been a part of the Panthers' pathway program since 2019.

And after experiencing interruptions due to both the pandemic and injury, the 21-year-old New Zealander is keen to keep his foot on the gas after agreeing to terms with the Mountain Men.

“I’m always grateful for what the club has done for me, and I’m thankful for the opportunity to re-sign with the Panthers,” Lisati told Panthers media.

“It’s always an honour to pull on the Panthers colours. Penrith is always going to be my first home and I’m so thankful to be here at the club for the next two years.”

Henry too expressed a gratitude to the club after making the shift from Blayney in country New South Wales in recent years.

“I’m stoked to sign this contract with the Panthers and have the opportunity to continue my career with the club,” the 20-year-old said.

“There are a lot of country boys at the club, so that makes it extra special for me to remain at the Panthers.”

Penrith's NSW Cup side is next fixtured to face the Dragons at BlueBet Stadium on Friday night in a curtain-raiser before the first-grade unit takes on the struggling Bulldogs.

Though the 2021 season was curtailed by COVID, the Panthers proved able to construct a 12-1 record to top the table by the time the competition was called off in late June.

Penrith is, once again, topping the table, currently holding a 9-2 record.