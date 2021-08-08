The Penrith Panthers are set to go into Round 22 without gun dummy half Apisai Koroisau and Origin centre and second rower Kurt Capewell.

The pair have both been hit with charges from the match review committee which will run them out of a week of action, while Liam Martin will escape with a fine for a dangerous contact charge.

Kurt Capewell was pinged for a dangerous throw on Nat Butcher in the seventh minute of the Panthers narrow win over the Sydney Roosters. Penalised and reported on-field, the Queensland Origin representative has been hit with a base penalty of 100 points, although two non-similar offences in the past two years mean the base penalty will be a week suspension at 105 points.

Capewell can afford to fight it at the judiciary however, with no possibility of having to serve a second week on the sidelines should he fight and lose.

Koroisau was charged with contrary conduct on the half-hour mark on the contest, and like Martin, his two non-similar offences in the past two years will push his penalty to a week's suspension. He could also afford to fight it, with no chance of receiving a second week.

Martin, who has no similar prior offences in the last two years, was hit with a dangerous contact charge of a tackle on Drew Hutchison in the third minute of the game.

He will pay a $1350 fine.

The Panthers take on the Dragons next Friday at 6pm (AEST).