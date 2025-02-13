Parramatta Eels star centre Will Penisini has confirmed he wants to remain at the club long-term.

The centre is off-contract at the end of 2026, but has been able to negotiate since November 1, 2024, given the final year of his deal is in his favour as a player option.

He is one of a host of players at the Eels to have options in their deals, with Dylan Brown the most talked about in recent times as he prepares to test the open market for 2026.

Mitchell Moses is among the other players to have options in their deals, something the Eels have reportedly made clear will not be part of their business plan moving forward.

But in what will be a sigh of relief for staff, fans and teammates, Penisini has told The Sydney Morning Herald that he doesn't see himself going anywhere after spending the last few months in pre-season training under Jason Ryles, who was appointed head coach for the first time in his career.

“I want to stay here and I've been talking to Rylesy about it,” Penisini told the publication.

“We've spoken about my future, not too much, but hopefully the club and my management can sort something out longer term.

“He's a great guy, Jase, we've struck up a good relationship and he's got strong relationships with most of the squad already.

“It's been a great vibe. A lot of the coaches are ex-players, so it feels like they know how we're travelling. And there's been a lot of ex-players involved, too. We've got our new [centre of excellence] facilities out there at our training set-up and it's all feeling good.

“I can't wait to play footy this year and if I'm playing well, then that contract stuff will sort itself out.”

Ryles, who takes over from the axed Brad Arthur, has undergone a long coaching apprenticeship where he has learnt from Craig Bellamy and Trent Robinson.

He has long been thought of as the next man up when it comes to head coaching in the NRL, and almost signed with the St George Illawarra Dragons before the joint-venture signed Shane Flanagan.

Ryles instead went back to Melbourne for a second stint with Bellamy, and landed his first head coaching job on the back of it.

Ryles, a former hard-nosed NRL prop, has been thrown to the wolves straight away though at the underperforming Eels, who stand to lose Brown if they can't get him to either take his player options, or agree to remove them.

The club is currently working with Mitchell Moses over the same thing, aiming to have him commit to the blue and gold long-term.

2024 was a disaster for the Eels, with Moses missing time injured and the club slumping into the bottom four under Arthur and then interim coach Trent Barrett.

Just two seasons removed from losing the grand final to the Penrith Panthers, Parramatta were anything but the club they had become known for during that time, but Penisini, who is a Tongan representative, was one of the bright spots.

The 22-year-old, who now had 80 NRL games under his belt, played 23 last year, crossing for ten tries, adding another five assists, and running for 128 metres per game.

He will slot into a revamped backline in 2025, with Josh Addo-Carr and Zac Lomax joining the club, while Isaiah Iongi will also take over the fullback jersey from Clint Gutherson, who has joined the St George Illawarra Dragons after gaining a release.

It's tipped Penisini and Lomax will be the centres, while Addo-Carr will be joined by Bailey Simonsson on the wing in blue and gold to start 2025.

It's likely that when he does make it to the negotiating table, his contract value - rumoured to be about $400,000 per year - will also increase, and a new deal will be worked out instead of the player options.

It's clear if Penisini went to the open market right now, he would attract well over half a million dollars per season.