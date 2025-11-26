Fresh off departing the Wests Tigers after a two-year stint as their NSW Cup head coach, Aaron Payne has confirmed his newest rugby league role, returning to North Queensland in the process.

Returning home to Queensland due to personal reasons, Payne has decided to join the famed Ignatius Park College as their 'Rugby League and Sports Support Coordinator'.

"I'm incredibly excited to join the IPC community! I look forward to working with the team here to drive our players' grwoth and success, both on and off the field," Payne said.

Before his stint with the Tigers and now Ignatius Park, Payne spent 11 seasons in the NRL during his playing career, in which he recorded 219 matches and 101 points for the North Queensland Cowboys.

One of the club's best during his tenure at Townsville, the one-time All Stars representative was recently named in the Cowboys' 30-year team at dummy-half.