Amid personal turmoil, Payne Haas stands as a pillar of strength for both his state and his family, carrying a heavy burden with unwavering resilience.

Payne Haas, the formidable NSW prop, is not only bearing the hopes of his state but also the weight of significant personal challenges.

Last month, his father, Gregor, was arrested in the Philippines on drug trafficking charges, facing possible extradition to Indonesia where a conviction could lead to the death penalty.

On top of that, his mother, Uiatu “Joan” Taufua, is in custody, accused of causing a fatal car accident in the Gold Coast hinterland while under the influence of alcohol. Her case remains unresolved as she awaits psychiatric evaluation.

At 24, Haas has taken on the responsibility of caring for his two school-aged brothers, Hans and Geejay, along with his daughter, Lalita. Despite the immense pressure, he continues to perform at an elite level in rugby, an example of remarkable fortitude.

“I never see him falter,” his fiancée, Lani, shared when speaking with The Sydney Morning Herald.

“Not even when the doors are shut and it's just me and him.”

Lani, also 24, has witnessed the unravelling of Haas' family life since they met at 20.

“I'm just so proud of him. He is so strong mentally. His whole life is in the media. What he is doing for his family, what he is doing for me. He is amazing. He's really stepped up to care for those young boys. I don't know how he doesn't collapse.”

Lani, originally from Mona Vale and a lifelong Manly fan, has become an integral part of Haas' support system.

“I think disappointed is the best way to say how I feel for Payne. The trauma he has experienced, the loss ... I'm 24 now and I'm basically a mother of three. Our little one and his brothers ... With the help of my family, his brothers and friends like Tevita [Pangai jnr, his former Brisbane and NSW teammate] we are bringing up a family ... it's wild.”

Haas, despite the hurt, remains focused and positive.

“I'm not angry but I do get sad,” he admits. “I do feel down for my little brothers. I just feel for them and they have to see this kind of stuff. You can't really change everything now. It's all happened now and I just have to make sure they have the support.”

His gratitude for Lani is immense.

“I get supported by Lani and I'm unable to thank her enough. She is in a tough spot but she doesn't back down from anything. She has taken on so much for me and I can't thank her enough for that.”

The fact that Haas continues to perform at such a high level is a testament to his determination and focus. He exemplifies extraordinary resilience and dedication and if NSW has any chance of taking the 2024 Origin series to a decider, he needs to bring that to the field once again.