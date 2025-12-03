Brisbane Broncos prop Payne Haas will reportedly lock in an extension with the club before Christmas after the collapse of R360.

Haas, who is off-contract at the end of 2026, has been able to negotiate with rival NRL clubs since November 1, althoug hit's understood he never seriously entertained a move away from Red Hill, where he claimed an NRL premiership in 2025.

Haas was, however, heavily linked with a move to R360 - a rebel rugby union competition which has promised the star prop over $3 million per year.

That competition, which was orignially set to launch in October 2026 has now been pushed back until at least 2028 but it's unclear if it will ever get off the ground.

The star prop will instead ink a seven-figure deal to remain in Brisbane long-term, with it representing another upgrade in salary per a News Corp report.

Haas would have had no shortage of suitors if he went to the open market, with the New South Wales and Samoan representative the undisputed best prop in the game.

While linked to R360, the report suggests Haas recently told NRL CEO Andrew Abdo and Australian Rugby League Commission Chairman Peter V'Landys - who has consistently rubbished R360 - that he had no intention of walking out on rugby league.

Haas, who once asked for a release at the Broncos during Kevin Walters' time as coach, has since come around on the club and was a key part in their surprising premiership run of 2025 which broke an almost two-decade long drough for the club from Queensland's capital.

R360 will still linger as a threat to the NRL over the next two seasons, although now former Parramatta Eels winger Zac Lomax has already been burned following his release from the blue and gold, and will likely instead play rugby union either in Australia or overseas.