Brisbane Broncos star prop Payne Haas has reportedly confirmed his future, re-signing with the Broncos until at least the end of 2026.

Haas is off-contract at the end of the 2024 campaign, and while the Broncos haven't confirmed the news yet, both Channel 9 and News Corp are reporting that the deal is done.

"I can reveal that Payne Haas has done a new deal with the Broncos. I believe it'll be an upgraded deal from '24 to '26. We are going to see Payne Haas with the Broncos on around $1.2 million dollars per year," Danny Weidler said on 9 News.

The reported figure of $1.2 million per year will match what is being paid to Gold Coast Titans' captain Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, who re-signed on the Gold Coast last week for the next decade.

Haas, however, will be able to negotiate again from November 1, 2025.

The prop, who has been the runaway premier middle forward in the competition this year and is a walk-up start for the New South Wales Blues, was set to head to November 1 and test free agency before making the reported decision with his management today.

All previous noise had been that Haas' preference was to remain in Brisbane, but that was no guarantee, although the prop's main stipulation was believed to be that he wanted to play at a club that could contend for a premiership.

It was believed the Melbourne Storm, Canterbury Bulldogs and a host of other clubs would have shown interest in the forward for 2025 from November 1 this year when he was allowed to negotiate, while rugby union both at home and abroad had also come knocking in pursuit of the Broncos' star.

Haas, who debuted in the NRL with the Broncos in 2018, has played 11 State of Origins and 100 NRL games, with the star averaging 189 metres per contest and tackling at 98.4 per cent this year.