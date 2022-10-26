Paul Gallen is finally set to say goodbye to his boxing career, and he's set to do so against a long-time Origin, NRL and now boxing rival, Justin Hodges.
The former Cronulla captain has reportedly agreed to terms, and will square off against Hodges in the ring on November 23rd in Sydney, the second time the duo will come face-to-face in a boxing bout.
Gallen beat Hodges via TKO in the third round when the two met in Brisbane last month, however there's certain to be tensions between the pair after his Queensland rival claimed Gallen was 'f***ing cheating' in the match.
“He had me back against the ropes, halfway over the ropes, and hit me illegally," Hodges told Fox Sports earlier this month.
“It was like what Ivan Drago did in Rocky IV. I was completely defenceless.”
Gallen confirmed that the bout would be his final fling with boxing after eight years of lacing up the gloves.
“I have agreed with No Limit (boxing promoters) to fight Hodges on November 23 – and this is it,'' Gallen told The Daily Telegraph.
“This will 100 per cent be my final fight. It's the end of my four fight contract with No Limit.
“I realised in the final two rounds of my Kris Terzievski fight (last May) that I'm not the fighter I once was.
“I'm getting older and after 20 years of professional sport, it's time to wind back.
“I'm looking forward to going out with a win.''
The former lock forward has a 14-2-1 record since his first fight in 2014, and will be seeking his 15th career win against Hodges.
News Corp reports that Gallen had initially been set to fight Matt Lodge in early December, however the Roosters prop damaged ligaments in his hand during preparation for the fight.
Hodges is adamant that the rematch won't be a case of deja vu.
“I am pumped for the rematch,” Hodges said.
“I'll knock him out this time.
“Django (Faiga Opelu) wants to be in my camp the whole time too so that's going to be unreal having a boxer of his experience to help me."
The pair will face off November 23rd, and for Gallen at least, it'll be the last foray into the sport.