Paul Gallen is finally set to say goodbye to his boxing career, and he's set to do so against a long-time Origin, NRL and now boxing rival, Justin Hodges.

The former Cronulla captain has reportedly agreed to terms, and will square off against Hodges in the ring on November 23rd in Sydney, the second time the duo will come face-to-face in a boxing bout.

Gallen beat Hodges via TKO in the third round when the two met in Brisbane last month, however there's certain to be tensions between the pair after his Queensland rival claimed Gallen was 'f***ing cheating' in the match.

“He had me back against the ropes, halfway over the ropes, and hit me illegally," Hodges told Fox Sports earlier this month.

“It was like what Ivan Drago did in Rocky IV. I was completely defenceless.”

Gallen confirmed that the bout would be his final fling with boxing after eight years of lacing up the gloves.

“I have agreed with No Limit (boxing promoters) to fight Hodges on November 23 – and this is it,'' Gallen told The Daily Telegraph.

“This will 100 per cent be my final fight. It's the end of my four fight contract with No Limit.

“I realised in the final two rounds of my Kris Terzievski fight (last May) that I'm not the fighter I once was.