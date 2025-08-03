One of the next breed of prospects coming through the Canterbury Bulldogs pathways system, young dummy-half Kaawyn Patterson has opened up on his decision to move from New Zealand and his overall rugby league journey as he chases his NRL dream.

Ever since Cameron Ciraldo took over the head coaching role in 2023, the Canterbury Bulldogs have made the successful transition from being one of the worst teams in the competition to an NRL premiership threat.

While he has made several marquee signings, Ciraldo has also handed debuts to several players who have progressed from their pathways system, such as Bailey Hayward and Harry Hayes, who have gone on to cement a regular spot in the first-grade line-up.

Now, a new group of players, headlined by Mitchell Woods, are looking to follow in their footsteps and make their debuts in the coming seasons, such as young dummy-half Kaawyn Patterson.

The 2024 Harold Matthews Cup Player of the Year for the New Zealand Warriors in a season which saw them win the title, Patterson made the move to the Bulldogs ahead of this season and has continued to excel, which saw him play in the SG Ball Cup and recently make his debut in the Under-21s Jersey Flegg Cup.

"It was a bit of a change and it was a lot to get used to but once I got into a rhythm it was really good," Patterson told Zero Tackle about moving countries from New Zealand to Australia.

"I came over by myself. There's lots of us boys staying in the same house so it's really good and we're quite tight. We all come from the same situation, leaving home and all that.

"It was hard (leaving New Zealand), but I'm getting opportunities from being here."

Contracted until the end of the 2027 season, Patterson has been an elite prospect for several years since taking up rugby league and holds accolades such as being named the Under-16s NZRL Tournament MVP and being named in the Under-16s Auckland side in 2022.

Compared to his idol, Isaac Luke, due to his size, grit and determination, the 18-year-old is still eligible to play in the SG Ball Cup next year and will look to further his development by learning off the players around him.

"I played rugby league since I was really little and I just loved the contact and the way you compete," Patterson said.

"It would mean a lot to one day play in the NRL. This is what you make a lot of sacrifices for and everything I'm doing now is trying to get there but I've just got to keep working and chipping away."

Although he is now in Australia, the dummy-half was a key performer for several New Zealand representative sides growing up, which couldn't have happened without the unwavering support of his family, who remain his biggest inspiration.

"My family mean the world to me. It's always family first. They mean heaps to me," he said.