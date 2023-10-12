Star Broncos forward Patrick Carrigan has reportedly emerged as a shock contender to replace Thomas Flegler in the front row at Brisbane next season.

The Kangaroos and Queensland representative has continually been one of the best players for the Brisbane Broncos, but the departure of Origin prop Thomas Flegler creates a big void in the forward pack that will be hard to fill.

The Brisbane Broncos are coming off a magnificent season and will look to continue their great form as they look to claim a Grand Final position for the second year in a row in the upcoming season.

As reported by The Courier Mail, Carrigan is one of several names that have been linked to play in the front row alongside Payne Haas as Flegler departs for The Dolphins.

It is understood that the other contenders for Flegler's jersey include rising star Xavier Willison, new recruit Fletcher Baker from the Sydney Roosters and Corey Jensen.

However, moving Carrigan to the front row would allow Kobe Hetherington to take the vacant lock position and enter the starting line-up.

Whilst a Carrigan and Haas front-row may create a formidable partnership, Origin teammate Jai Arrow has warned Kevin Walters to keep him out of the prop position and keep him in the number 13 jersey.

“I don't think they should move him,” Arrow told the publication.

“What he does for that team goes unnoticed ... the amount of work he gets through and how well he plays the game.

“I'm not the coach but I'm sure there's a young kid there willing to put his hand up and play front row.

“There's no way they should move Patty.”