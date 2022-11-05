Aaron Woods is reportedly a chance of finishing his career where it all started at the Wests Tigers.

The 31-year-old forward, who has played 14 State of Origins for New South Wales and 17 Tests for Australia during his career which has spanned more than 250 NRL matches, was part of the original big four at the Wests Tigers.

Making his debut in 2011, he would play alongside James Tedesco, Mitchell Moses and Luke Brooks, before ultimately leaving the club for the Canterbury Bulldogs at the end of 2017.

Rumours have been strong suggesting the Tigers will make a big play for Mitchell Moses ahead of the 2024 campaign, while Brooks is still at the club, although off-contract at the end of 2023 and strongly linked with a possible move away from the joint venture before the end of his deal.

Woods, on the other hand, has struggled to find form since leaving the Tigers, bouncing between the Canterbury Bulldogs, Cronulla Sharks and St George Illawarra Dragons, where he played 19 games in a single season during the 2022 campaign.

That was enough under the terms of his deal to trigger an automatic one-year extension for 2023, but it's believed the Dragons won't stand in his way if he wants to leave.

The Daily Telegraph are now reporting that a mystery third party sponsor will pave the way for Woods to return to where he started his NRL career in what should be his final contract.

It's understood the sponsor is not currently involved with the Tigers, and that Woods was recently spotted on the Gold Coast with Benji Marshall.

The Dragons are looking for ways to free up salary cap space and the Tigers could be out to bring in additional front row experience after losing Zane Musgrove to the Dragons, and James Tamou to the North Queensland Cowboys.