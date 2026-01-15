The Parramatta Eels are reportedly weighing up releasing Zac Lomax from the condition where he can't play for another NRL club until the end of 2028, but want a player in return.

Lomax was released by Parramatta at the end of 2025 to seek opportunities in a rival code.

It was commonly believed that the outside back, who played State of Origin for New South Wales in both 2024 when he was with the St George Illawarra Dragons, and 2025 during his first season with Parramatta, was set to join the Saudi Arabian-backed R360 competition.

The rugby union competition was set to promise players seven-figure deals; however, it has now been postponed to 2028, leaving Lomax in the lurch.

He has since been linked to Australian super rugby clubs the Western Force and Brumbies with a potential shot at the 2027 World Cup with the Wallabies on the radar, but more recently, it's Craig Bellamy and the Melbourne Storm who have shown interest.

The Storm are looking to make changes after two straight grand final losses, but also have spots to fill with the departure of Ryan Papenhuyzen, Jonah Pezet and Nelson Asofa-Solomona at the end of 2026.

The Sydney Morning Herald have reported the Eels' asking price, originally believed to be Jack Howarth, now has other options for the Victorian club.

Howarth is still on the list, but the Storm could also choose to send either prop Stefano Utoikamanu, who had his first year in Melbourne last year, or Queensland Maroons winger Xavier Coates to the Eels.

Howarth is the youngest of the trio but potentially has the brightest future.

Melbourne signed him to a five-year deal before he had played a game of NRL, and while he has struggled to stay on the field amid injuries at times, his ability to play centre or second-row and representative calibre potential make him one of the game's most exciting prospects.

Utoikamanu played for the Blues in 2025 after moving from the Wests Tigers, taking his game to a new level in Melbourne, while Coates is a walk-up starter for Queensland and one of the most dangerous attacking players in the competition with uncoachable attributes.

Melbourne's appetite to release any of the trio to bring Lomax to the club remains to be seen, but with it already confirmed that Nick Meaney and Tyran Wishart are heading to the Perth Bears in 2027, they may well be tempted into a shuffle.

Exactly where Lomax would fit in remains to be seen, however, Howarth's departure would open up a spot in the centres, while Coates leaving would be a direct swap with Lomax given that he has slotted in on the wing at the Eels and Dragons over the last two seasons.

Craig Bellamy worked with Lomax in the NSW Blues camp in 2025 where he served as a consultant to Laurie Daley.