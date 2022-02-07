Parramatta has secured the backing of several large businesses in an effort to provide greater support for members of their NRLW side.

As first reported by Phil Rothfield of The Daily Telegraph, the Eels' Women's outfit will take the field this season wearing uniforms branded by the logos of McDonalds, Harvey Norman, Telstra and a local Suburu dealership.

The CommBank Stadium side's administration achievement cannot be understated given some NRL sides have recently struggled to fill their quota of paid deals according to Rothfield.

While deals involving corporations of this magnitude are commonplace across professional sports, the dollars tipped in by this quartet of companies will allow for Parramatta to meet all of their organisational costs for their upcoming campaign.

The branding deals will also see the wages of the paying group covered as well.

Speaking to Rothfield following his club's successful off-season signings, Parramatta CEO Jim Sarantinos expressed that the agreements would allow the expansion side to be "sustainable" from the get-go.

“We have existing sponsors from our NRL team and new ones who have come on board to support the girls,” Sarantinos said.

“They are all locked in for the first two seasons, a couple for longer."

The Parramatta boss also stated that the money coming into his club would likely have a positive roll-on effect for the code itself.

“This allows us to run a sustainable team from day one. It’s a huge result for women’s rugby league in Sydney’s western suburbs," Sarantinos continued.

“And this is something we will build on in future years.”

The six-team NRLW competition is set to commence on February 27 with each of the weekend's three contests set to take place in Newcastle.

As it stands, the league is comprised of sides from Brisbane, Gold Coast, Newcastle, St George Illawarra, Sydney and Parramatta.

Inaugural competitors the New Zealand Warriors bowed out of the competition at the cessation of the 2020 season due to Covid restrictions.