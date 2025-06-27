The Parramatta Eels have handed an upgraded contract extension to back-rower Kitione Kautoga after he has impressed during his time at the club since moving from the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Upgraded to the club's Top 30 roster for the remainder of the season, Kautoga has agreed to an extension with the Eels, which will keep him at the club until at least the end of the 2027 NRL season.

Initially joining on a development contract, Kautoga has played 13 matches since making his club debut in Round 2 and has been one of the highlights of the Eels' forward pack.

ADVERTISEMENT

A four-time Fijian international, he has scored one try, made 14 tackle busts and averaged 94 running metres per match to go with 413 total tackles at an efficiency rate of 92.4 per cent.

"Kitione came to the club looking for an opportunity and he has grabbed it with both hands," Eels GM of Football Mark O'Neill said.

"His performances so far this year have been very impressive. He has connected well with the players, the broader staff, and the coaches love working with him.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are committed to his continual growth and look forward to watching him develop as a player and person over the coming years."