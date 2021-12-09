Parramatta has reportedly filled their number nine void, with The Daily Telegraph announcing that Canberra veteran Josh Hodgson has signed on the dotted line with Brad Arthur's side.

The Englishman is set to join the CommBank Stadium club at the completion of the 2022 season and will slide straight into the gap left by Kennel-bound hooker Reed Mahoney.

Although the 32-year-old's age will be seen as a net loss by some Parra backers, others will see the English international as the perfect provider for youthful halves Dylan Brown and Mitchell Moses.

The length of Hodgson's deal with the Eels is not yet known, nor is the price for his services.

The Hull-born rake's shift from the nation's capital should now see the Raiders enter the Hooker merry-go-round, with Rooster Sam Verrills and Tiger Jacob Liddle seen as realistic options to be clad in lime green ahead of 2023.

Hodgson has played 137-games for 'The Green Machine' since joining the club prior to the 2015 season.