The Canberra Raiders will head north to take on the Parramatta Eels as the first NRL semi-final sees two more teams put their seasons on the line. This is Zero Tackle's guide to the match, including how to watch it on TV or live stream it online.

The match will be played at Parramatta's CommBank Stadium on Friday, October 16, with kick-off set down for 7:50pm (AEST).

The Eels come into this match using the all too valuable second chance, having originally finished in fourth place on the table, but failing to get past the Penrith Panthers in last weekend's qualifying final at the foot of the mountains.

On the other foot, the Raiders went on a winning run during the back half of the season to knock the Brisbane Broncos out of eighth spot and qualify for the finals, before beating the Melbourne Storm last weekend away from home to keep their season alive.

How to watch the Parramatta Eels vs Canberra Raiders NRL semi-final live on TV in Australia

There will be two ways to watch the Eels and Raiders play their qualifying final on TV.

The first of those is to tune in through free to air network, Channel 9. They will have coverage of every match during the NRL finals, with their broadcast of this encounter starting at 7pm (AEST).

The other method to watch the finals opener is to tune in through Fox Sports. Their coverage will require you to hold an active Foxtel subscription, and also starts from 7pm (AEST).

How to live stream the Parramatta Eels vs Canberra Raiders NRL semi-final live online in Australia

If you're looking to tune into the match via a live stream, then there are a couple of options available for you.

The first of those, should you wish to view the Channel 9 coverage, is to tune in through 9Now. This is the network's streaming application and is free to use, however, you will need to sign up with a valid email address.

Should you wish to stream the Fox Sports coverage, then you'll be able to use Kayo Sports, which allows you to live stream the entire Foxtel sports offering and starts from $25 per month. For those already holding a TV subscription, you'll be able to use the Foxtel App with your login details.

Key information

Kick-off: Friday, September 16, 7:50pm (AEST)

Venue: CommBank Stadium, Parramatta

Betting: Panthers $1.50, Raiders $2.60

Overall record: Played 62, Raiders 32, Eels 30

Record in finals: Never played

Match officials

Referee: Ashley Klein

Touch judges: Phil Henderson and David Munro

Bunker official: Gerard Sutton

Standby referee: Adam Gee

Standby touch judge: Jon Stone

Squads

Parramatta Eels

1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Maika Sivo 3. Viliami Penisini 4. Tom Opacic 5. Waqa Blake 6. Dylan Brown 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Junior Paulo 11. Shaun Lane 12. Isaiah Papali'i 13. Ryan Matterson

Interchange: 14. Makahesi Makatoa 15. Jakob Arthur 16. Oregon Kaufusi 17. Marata Niukore 18. Nathan Brown 19. Bailey Simonsson

Canberra Raiders

1. Xavier Savage 2. Nick Cotric 3. Matthew Timoko 4. Sebastian Kris 5. Jordan Rapana 6. Jack Wighton 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Josh Papali'i 9. Zac Woolford 10. Joseph Tapine 11. Hudson Young 12. Elliott Whitehead 13. Corey Harawira-Naera

Interchange: 14. Tom Starling 15. Emre Guler 16. Corey Horsburgh 17. Ryan Sutton 18. Albert Hopoate 20. Matt Frawley