The Parramatta Eels will look to return from their bye and rebound from a horror run of form leading into it when they take on the Brisbane Broncos in their first clash during a long stint without Adam Reynolds.

Set to be played at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, kick-off in the clash is set for 8pm (AEST) on Friday, May 10.

Reynolds' injury will shape as a major blow for the Broncos, but even without him and away from home, they still come into Friday's nights clash as the overwhelming favourites.

Parramatta themselves have been hit heavily by the injury bug in recent times, with Clint Gutherson now joining Mitchell Moses on the sidelines in a major blow to their spine and attack.

Dylan Brown will continue to wear the number seven jersey, while young gun Blaize Talagi takes over at fullback.

The Eels' form has been a horror show though. Sitting in 12th spot on the table with three wins from eight games, the bye last weekend couldn't have come at a better time for the blue and gold following losses to the Manly Sea Eagles and Dolphins in the previous fortnight.

Brisbane meanwhile, backing up last year's grand final appearance, came up short against the Sydney Roosters last weekend in a heavy loss, but had won their three games prior to that.

How to watch Parramatta Eels vs Brisbane Broncos NRL Round 10

Given this is the prime time Friday night game, it means both of there are two ways to watch the game.

If you're looking to watch the match on free-to-air TV, you'll be able to do so through Channel 9, who commence their coverage at 7:30pm (AEST).

Fox Sports on the other hand, will broadcast the game on Fox League - you will need a Foxtel service with the sports package of channels - from the conclusion of the evening's earlier game between the Penrith Panthers and Canterbury Bulldogs. Fox Sports' coverage is available on Channel 502.

To live stream the action from either network, tune in through either 9Now for Channel 9s free coverage, or Kayo Sports for Foxtel's coverage.

If you're looking to tune in from New Zealand, you can watch the game on Sky Sports, and a global audience can use the Watch NRL app.

Parramatta Eels vs Brisbane Broncos teams

Parramatta Eels

1. Blaize Talagi 2. Maika Sivo 3. Viliami Penisini 4. Sean Russell 5. Bailey Simonsson 6. Ethan Sanders 7. Dylan Brown 8. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 9. Joey Lussick 10. Junior Paulo 11. Shaun Lane 12. Ryan Matterson 13. J'maine Hopgood

Interchange: 14. Bryce Cartwright 15. Makahesi Makatoa 16. Joe Ofahengaue 17. Kelma Tuilagi 18. Luca Moretti 20. Daejarn Asi

Brisbane Broncos

1. Reece Walsh 2. Corey Oates 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Selwyn Cobbo 5. Deine Mariner 6. Ezra Mam 7. Joshua Rogers 8. Corey Jensen 9. Billy Walters 10. Payne Haas 11. Brendan Piakura 12. Jordan Riki 13. Patrick Carrigan

Interchange: 14. Tyson Smoothy 15. Xavier Willison 16. Kobe Hetherington 17. Jack Gosiewski 18. Tristan Sailor 19. Fletcher Baker

Click through to Zero Tackle's match centre for updated teams, live scores and stats from the game.

Key game information: Parramatta Eels vs Brisbane Broncos

Kick-off: Friday, May 10, 8pm (AEST)

Venue: CommBank Stadium, Parramatta

Overall record: Played 65, Broncos 36, Eels 28, drawn 1

Last meeting: Round 24, 2023 - Broncos 54 defeat Eels 10 at The Gabba, Brisbane

Record at venue: Played 4, Eels 3, Broncos 1

Referee: Gerard Sutton

Parramatta Eels vs Brisbane Broncos betting odds

Punters are overwhelmingly backing the Broncos to win this one, with the visitors currently paying just $1.36 to take the victory. Parramatta are rank outsiders at $3.15. The line is set at 9.5 and the over/under at 45.5 points.

Deine Mariner is the top option to cross first, paying $7, with Reece Walsh at 8. Maika Sivo is the shortest odds for a Parramatta player, tied with Broncos' winger Corey Oates at $10.

Last time these sides met, Deine Mariner picked up a double - He is paying $4 to do the same this evening. Billy Walters, albeit far more unlikely to repeat, did the same and is paying $34 to repeat this evening. He is sitting at $4.60 to score anytime.

Odds taken from PointsBet, correct at 2pm, Friday, May 10.

Think. Is this a bet you really want to place?

Parramatta Eels vs Brisbane Broncos prediction

The Eels might be at home and up against the Broncos without Adam Reynolds, but there is a reason they come into this one as the outsiders.

Brisbane have proven previously they can play without Reynolds, while the Eels have certainly not proven they can play at the same level without Mitchell Moses.

The Broncos should have what it takes to get the job done here in a scrappy game.

Broncos by 6.