Stephen Crichton will play his first game against his old club when the Canterbury Bulldogs hit the road to play the Penrith Panthers in the second game of Round 10.

Set to kick-off at 6pm (AEST) on Friday, May 10, the clash will take place at BlueBet Stadium in Penrith.

The Panthers - who are three-time defending premiers - have had another strong start to the new campaign with six wins from their first eight clashes.

That comes despite a handful of off-season departures and injuries threatening to hamper their progress.

It goes without saying they head into Friday night's clash as the heavy favourites, but the Bulldogs will be out to make significant headway on their own journey to the top eight.

Canterbury sat inside the top ten at the end of Round 9 - a sentence that hasn't been muttered often in recent seasons - after winning three of their last four.

The blue and white have benefited from their extreme off-season recruitment drive, but those wins now pave the way to play a much stronger opposition in the Penrith Panthers, with more on the line for Stephen Crichton.

He led that off-season recruitment drive, but now has a chance to play against his old club and make a significant statement as Round 10 continues.

In a major boost for the Panthers, the club welcomed back Nathan Cleary from injury, although Izack Tago misses out.

How to watch Penrith Panthers vs Canterbury Bulldogs NRL Round 10

The first game on Friday evening in Round 10 between Penrith and Canterbury is available exclusively on Fox Sports.

They will broadcast the game on Fox League - Channel 502 - from 5pm (AEDT) allowing for an hour-long pre-game show. Their coverage will end immediately after the game ahead of Friday's second game which will see the Parramatta Eels and Brisbane Broncos face off.

To live stream the game, you'll be able to tune in through the Foxtel App or Kayo Sports.

If you're looking to tune in from New Zealand, you can watch the game on Sky Sports, and a global audience can use the Watch NRL app.

Penrith Panthers vs Canterbury Bulldogs teams

Penrith Panthers

1. Dylan Edwards 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Paul Alamoti 4. Taylan May 5. Brian To'o 6. Jarome Luai 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. James Fisher-Harris 11. Luke Garner 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo

Interchange: 14. Jack Cole 15. Lindsay Smith 16. Liam Henry 17. Mavrik Geyer 19. Matt Eisenhuth 22. Soni Luke

Canterbury Bulldogs

1. Blake Taaffe 2. Jacob Kiraz 3. Bronson Xerri 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Matt Burton 7. Drew Hutchison 8. Max King 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Josh Curran 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Jaeman Salmon 13. Kurt Mann

Interchange: 14. Bailey Hayward 15. Samuel Hughes 16. Kurtis Morrin 17. Jacob Preston 19. Poasa Faamausili 22. Connor Tracey

Click through to Zero Tackle's match centre for updated teams, live scores and stats from the game.

Key game information: Penrith Panthers vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Kick-off: Friday, May 10, 6pm (AEST)

Venue: BlueBet Stadium, Penrith

Overall record: Played 101, Bulldogs 53, Panthers 45, drawn 3

Last meeting: Round 21, 2023, Panthers 44 defeat Bulldogs 18 at BlueBet Stadium, Penrith

Record at venue: Played 49, Panthers 25, Bulldogs 23, Drawn 1

Referee: Liam Kennedy

Penrith Panthers vs Canterbury Bulldogs betting odds

The Panthers come into this game paying just $1.15, backed as the unbackable favourites by punters. The Bulldogs offer significant value if you're jumping on them for the upset, paying $5.50 to get the job done on the road.

The line is set at 14.5 points, and the total points at 39.5.

Unsurprisingly, the Panthers dominate the try-scoring market. Sunia Turuva is paying just $6 for the first try, with Brian To'o ($6.50), Dylan Edwards ($9.50) and Taylan May ($12) all before or equal to the first Bulldog in Josh Addo-Carr at $12.

When these sides met at Penrith last year, Isaah Yeo managed to crash over for a try. He is paying $5.50 to repeat the feat anytime this evening.

Odds taken from PointsBet, correct at 1pm, Friday, May 10.

Think. Is this a bet you really want to place?

Penrith Panthers vs Canterbury Bulldogs prediction

There is little doubt the Bulldogs' form in recent weeks has been better than maybe anyone would have given it the ability to achieve during the pre-season.

But going from wins over some of the competition's weaker sides to playing the Panthers on the road is an almighty jump.

Expect the Panthers to close this one out, but probably not without a scare from the fired up Canterbury outfit.

Panthers by 12.