The Parramatta Eels have released a former State of Origin representative forward, who will see him link up with a new team for the remainder of the season.

Failing to find his footing under Jason Ryles since he took over the head coaching role, Ryan Matterson has spent the majority of the season in the NSW Cup and was granted permission to speak with rival teams in May.

Out of favour and with the club all but seemingly out of NRL Finals contention, it has been confirmed that Matterson has been released from his contract for the remainder of the 2025 NRL season.

In being released by the Eels, Matterson will make the switch to Warrington Wolves in the Super League for the remainder of the season on a loan deal.

“This is an opportunity for Ryan to explore new challenges and broaden his professional experience in the English Super League," Eels GM of Football Mark O'Neill said.

However, it is understood that the back-rower could return to Parramatta in 2026 if he decides against pursuing opportunities elsewhere in Australia or overseas. If this happens, he will still be earning a salary of $700,000.

A 2018 premiership winner, Matterson has been with the Eels since 2020, following stints with the Sydney Roosters (2016-18) and Wests Tigers (2019).

During his time at the club, he has found career-best form, which saw him represent the NSW Blues in the 2022 State of Origin series.