Featuring in 20 matches for the Parramatta Eels during the 2025 NRL season, outside back Sean Russell is reportedly set to exit the club to link up with a new team on a multi-year deal.

Able to play a variety of positions in the back-line, The Daily Telegraph reports that Russell is set to become the latest signing for the Perth Bears and will join Toby Sexton, Harry Newman, Liam Henry, Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui, Luke Smith and Emarly Bitungane at the NRL's newest expansion side.

Despite the Eels trying to keep him on their books, it is understood that he has signed a four-year deal with the Bears which will keep him in Western Australia until at least the end of the 2030 NRL season.

“There is interest there so Sean has some decisions to make,” Russell's manager Gavin Orr told Wide World of Sports earlier this week.

Meanwhile, the Eels remain locked in talks to land centre Brian Kelly from the Gold Coast Titans before the start of the 2026 NRL season which will bolster the club's depth in the outside backs.

Contracted for a further 12 months, Kelly has been a mainstay of the Titans back-line since 2019 which has seen him register 143 matches and cross the line on 51 occasions.

However, the once strike centre has struggled in recent years, which included only scoring three tries this season as the Titans failed to reach expectations and fell to second-last on the ladder.

It is understood that he is also free to exit the club if he is able to find a new deal elsewhere, due to him not being in the plans of new head coach Josh Hannay, and has already attracted the attention of Super League outfit, Warrington Wolves.