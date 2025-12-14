Parramatta Eels junior Sean Russell is firming as the leading candidate to replace Zac Lomax on the Eels' right wing next season, but rival interest could complicate the club's plans.

Russell comes off contract at the end of 2026 and has emerged as a priority target for the Perth Bears, who will enter the competition in 2027.

With several roster spots still to fill, the Bears are aggressively pursuing experienced NRL players to guide their inaugural campaign.

The Eels are keen to retain Russell following Lomax's shock departure, with the speedster suddenly becoming a key figure in Jason Ryles' backline plans.

However, the Bears are expected to table a significantly stronger financial offer as they look to secure first-grade ready talent.

“There is interest there so Sean has some decisions to make,” Russell's manager Gavin Orr told Wide World of Sports.

Russell featured in 20 matches for Parramatta in 2025, spending most of the year in the centres while also filling in on the wing.

He finished the season with five tries and 15 goals.

Parramatta are expected to open formal extension talks in the coming weeks.