The Parramatta Eels have reportedly granted permission to a former State of Origin representative to speak with rival teams as they continue to rebuild their roster under Jason Ryles.

Yet to find his footing under new coach Jason Ryles, which has seen him spend most of this season in the NSW Cup, reports from overseas earlier this month indicated that several Super League teams were made aware that Ryan Matterson was interested in a potential switch away from the NRL.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Matterson has now been granted permission by the Eels to speak with rival teams this week and could be on the move overseas to the Super League competition.

It is understood that his management requested permission for him to negotiate with rivals after he has spent all but one match in the NSW Cup rather than NRL first-grade.

A 2018 premiership winner, Matterson has been with the Eels since 2020, following stints with the Sydney Roosters (2016-18) and Wests Tigers (2019).

During his time at the club, he has found career-best form, which saw him represent the NSW Blues in the 2022 State of Origin series.

Although he is earning around $600,000 per season, his future has been uncertain for some time and was even linked with an exit from the Eels last July.

