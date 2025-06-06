The Parramatta Eels have handed two youngsters their maiden Top 30 contracts after impressing club officials during their time in the pathways system.

Already on development contracts for next season, the Eels have handed upgraded contracts to Jezaiah Funa-Iuta and William Latu, which will see them progress to the Top 30 roster for the 2027 NRL season.

The captain of the Eels' SG Ball Cup side that made the Grand Final against the Sydney Roosters, Funa-Iuta was one of the highlights of the season and was recently called up to the Jersey Flegg Cup competition alongside Lorenzo Talataina.

Meanwhile, Latu has been a regular member of the club's NSW Cup team and has scored one try, made two line breaks and 131 tackles and averaged 108 running metres per match this season in six appearances.

"Both William and Jezaiah have shown exceptional growth in their game and commitment to the club," Eels GM of Football Mark O'Neill said.

"They represent the best of what our development system aims to achieve—young players who come through our club, earn their stripes, and are rewarded with opportunities to take the next step to NRL or NRLW level."