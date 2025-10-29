The rugby league community was stunned when the rumour mill began that Jonah Pezet had signed with two NRL clubs.\n\nThe more shocking revelation was that the Parramatta Eels were set to sign the young halfback for a single season, a decision that divided the blue-and-gold faithful.\n\nSo, when Pezet was officially announced on Wednesday, questions were raised regarding the decision, but head coach Jason Ryles claimed it was a "perfect storm".\n\n“It just happened through circumstance really; he made himself a free agent and we saw a bit of a gap there with our depth,” Ryles told the media.\n\n“[Back-up halfback] Dean Hawkins had made it pretty clear that he was keen to potentially move on if he could do something bigger and better, and we understood that.\n\n“It was a bit of a perfect storm in that regard. That's how it all happened, it wasn't planned or perfect, but it ended up like that. Everyone benefits out of it.”\n\n[caption id="attachment_225035" align="alignnone" width="2560"] MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 11: Jonah Pezet of the Storm trains during a Melbourne Storm NRL training session at AAMI Park on September 11, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Morgan Hancock\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\n\nHowever, questions were still raised regarding the development of the young half, Joash Papalii, who was in line to partner Mitchell Moses this season after Dylan Brown's departure.\n\nBut the 46-year-old confirmed that Pezet isn't guaranteed to start in the opening round and will have to earn the five-eighth jumper in pre-season.\n\n"Joash [Papalii] is going to learn a lot off him and hopefully we can develop them both together. Jonah will benefit from Mitchell and Joash will benefit from Mitchell. We'll just let them fight it out in the preseason." Ryles stated.\n\n“It benefits everyone and it benefits the guys coming through."\n\nPezet will join the Brisbane Broncos on a three-year deal commencing in 2027, with many tipping him to be the starting halfback regardless of whether Adam Reynolds decides to retire or not.