The Parramatta Eels have announced three player signings, as well as the re-signing of veteran utility Will Smith.

Joining Smith at the Eels in 2021 will be winger Michael Oldfield and forward Keegan Hipgrave.

Oldfield will join the Blue and Gold after playing season 202 with the Canberra Raiders. With over 100 games of experience across the NRL and the English Super League, Oldfield brings depth and experience to the Eels backline next season.

Hipgrave will join the Eels on a one-year deal, with a club option for 2022. It was revealed earlier that his future with the Titans was uncertain and Parramatta took the opportunity to sign the 23-year old.

The club has also signed former New Zealand Warriors hooker Nathaniel Roache to a development contract for 2021.

“We look forward to welcoming Michael and Keegan in the 2021 pre-season and having Will remain in the Blue and Gold,” said Eels general manager of football Mark O’Neill on the club website.

“We believe the combination of the new NRL rule changes, Eels coaching capability and our Club environment will bring the best out of these players.

“We are thankful of their decision to choose our club and are excited about working together upon their arrival.”