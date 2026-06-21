The MRC has issued just one charge following Saturday's action-packed triple-header.

Titans Sam Verrills was charged $1000 after a Grade 1 Careless High Tackle on Penrith's Liam Henry during the Titans' clash with the Panthers. The sanction is set to rise by $500 should the matter be challenged at the panel and not successfully downgraded.

Despite being placed on report, neither Henry nor Panthers half Jack Cogger were issued fines, with the MRC opting against further action.

Across the remainder of Saturday's fixtures, discipline remained largely clean.

No players were put on report in either the Wests Tigers' meeting with the Dolphins, or the Manly Sea Eagles' clash with the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs.